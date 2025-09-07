Jeep launches the Wrangler ‘Fathom Blue’ edition in Japan: actor Kang Ha-neul is the first customer

Jeep, an icon of adventure and freedom, presents its third special color edition, the “Fathom Blue Edition,” which will complete the spectrum of freedom this summer.

Fathom Blue is the latest piece of the puzzle that completes Jeep’s “Color My Freedom” campaign launched this summer. After the “Mojito” edition, symbolizing urban coolness, and the “Juice” edition, expressing the fiery energy of the sun, Fathom Blue tells the story of the journey to find one’s freedom in silence with the message “Quiet Freedom.”

“Fathom” is a unit of measurement for water depth and also means “to estimate.” Its deep blue hue evokes the image of a deep, calm sea. It symbolizes “my freedom,” a quiet but purposeful proceeding, offering Jeep customers a free lifestyle to live at their own pace and in their own way.

The Fathom Blue color, limited to a total of 30 units, will be available for 20 Wranglers and 10 Gladiators, and all models will come standard with the original Mopar accessory, the Sunrider Flip Top. This product is a waterproof fabric top that installs on the roof of the front seats in place of the hardtop panel. With a simple operation, the soft top can be lifted up to enjoy open-air driving anywhere, enabling a daily life as free and versatile as life at sea.

Notably, actor Kang Ha-neul, a Jeep owner and recent ambassador, became the first customer of this Fathom Blue Edition. Through the brand’s “SKY meets JEEP” video series, he shows his sincere daily life and the freedom Jeep offers. He personally chose this edition because he felt that the Fathom Blue, which symbolizes calm but profound freedom, best represented his inner self.

The Wrangler Fathom Blue Edition is based on the Wrangler Sahara Hardtop model. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine producing 272 horsepower and 40.8 kg-m of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, offers powerful driving performance. It also boasts off-road-specific features, including the Selec-Trac permanent all-wheel drive system and Selec-Speed Control. It is priced at 82.9 million won.

The Gladiator Fathom Blue Edition is equipped with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, generating 284 horsepower, 35.4 kg-m of torque and 2,721 kg of towing capacity. Features such as the Tru-Lok electronic differential lock and electronic front stabilizer bar ensure perfect off-road performance in extreme environments, and the price is 87.1 million won.

Bang Sil, CEO of Stellantis Korea, said, “I think Fathom Blue is the perfect finishing touch to the colorful editions of the Wrangler that have expressed freedom in various ways, embracing both the city and nature this summer.” He added, “The meeting between actor Kang Ha-neul and Fathom Blue symbolizes the true ‘Jeep life’ of this era, where people enjoy freedom in their own way.”

Meanwhile, last month, Jeep kicked off its collaborative marketing campaign with Kang Ha-neul by releasing two exciting promotional videos capturing his sincere daily life and the freedom the Wrangler offers. The first two videos featured the Mojito and Juice editions, respectively, while the third video, “Sky, Sea, and Jeep,” featured the Fathom Blue Edition, and a full 70-second video showcasing all editions.

The video is available on Jeep Korea’s official SNS channels (YouTube, Instagram).