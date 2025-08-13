Stellantis Mexico: Mopar presents five special kits

Stellantis Mexico: conquer new roads with Mopar

August 11, 2025, Mexico City – Summer is here and with it the most anticipated season of the year for off-road enthusiasts. In keeping with this passion for adventure and commitment to preserving the natural environment, Mopar presents five special kits with a complimentary accessory, depending on the type of trail.

Exploring off-road trails is a unique way to connect with nature and discover landscapes that few have the privilege of exploring. For this reason, Mopar encourages living off-road responsibly, promoting respect for the environment and the preservation of our ecosystems.

This season, Mopar offers its customers the opportunity to elevate their driving experience with accessories specifically designed to tackle unstable terrain, unpredictable weather conditions and trails that require precision and control, always with a focus on minimal environmental impact.

Each accessory was developed by the same engineers who designed the vehicles, ensuring full compatibility and maximum safety. In addition, their use keeps the vehicle’s warranty valid, offering safety and support with every mile driven.

Kits that take your off-road experience to the next level:

KIT ACCESSORIES

FREE ACCESSORY Lifting kit 2″ Blistein lift kit + 17″ Beadlock rims



5″ or 7″ off-road lights





Winch kit Winch + centering plate + mounting plate Winch guard with LED light lighting kit 5″ or 7″ LED off-road lights + metal front bumper + mounting brackets LED bumper light bar Kit Sunrider Kit Sunrider top+ Sling Windshield wiper Defense kit Metal front bumper + long winch guard + bumper brackets + 5″ LED off-road lights Storage kit

Explore, respect and conquer new paths with Mopar. For more information, visit: https://www.mopar.com.mx/landings/off-road