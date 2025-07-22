Jeep, the “Pink Wrangler Caravan” touring Asia

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. will launch the first national Jeep brand caravan event, “Pink Wrangler Caravan: See, Drive, and Experience!” on Friday, July 25, 2025

Jeep brand’s first national caravan event.Off-road experience sessions with professional drivers are also available. The tour will touch 27 locations across the country over a five-month period starting July 25, 2025 (Friday).

The Jeep “Pink Wrangler Caravan: See, Drive,and Experience!

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch the Jeep brand’s first national caravan event, “Pink Wrangler Caravan: See, Drive, and Experience!” on Friday, July 25, 2025. A bright pink Jeep will drive across the country with the goal of allowing more people to experience the allure of the “Jeep Wrangler.” This event, which will touch 27 locations across the country over five months, is an unprecedented large-scale caravan event for the Jeep brand. Details of the event are as follows. Event period: Friday, July 25, 2025 – Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Pink Wrangler National Caravan.

Three pink-covered “Jeep Wranglers” will tour authorized Jeep dealers across the country in caravan style. The side of the vehicle features bold “#PinkWrangler” lettering and a QR code. The flagship vehicle will have an extra-large “Jeep Duck” on the roof, catching the eye even from a distance, and will cross city streets and busy places. It will definitely attract the attention of passersby. The event will start in Tokyo, travel across the country, and end in Fukuoka.

This “Jeep Duck” is the name of a unique movement spreading among Jeep owners around the world to place a small duck toy on a beautiful Jeep they see. It originated in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, when human bonds were weakened, and now, along with the phrase “You’ve been Ducked!”, it is beloved by Jeep fans worldwide as a symbol of warm communication.

Off-road experience event At special locations at each base or at authorized Jeep dealerships, an off-road experience event with a professional driver will be held. This event allows participants to experience the high drivability and functionality of the “Jeep® Wrangler.” Event participants will receive a “Jeep Caravan Wrangler x Duck Original Tote Bag,” convenient for everyday use. Please check the dedicated website for off-road event dates at each location.

Some dealers not included in the test drive caravan tour will also conduct test drive campaigns according to the tour period in the same area. For more details, see the dedicated website. The dedicated website will be updated regularly with the schedule of events, venue information, test sessions, and participant comments. URL of the dedicated website: https://www.jeep-japan.com/campaign/pink_wrangler_caravan.html