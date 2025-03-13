Jeep, its bold Mojito! green exterior paint

Mojito!, the audacious shade of green, is available for the first time on the class-leading Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck and returns to Jeep Wrangler – joins another new-for-2025 green color, the military olive drab-inspired ’41 .

Revised 2025 model-year pricing includes a repositioned, all-in starting price now under $40,000 . Mojito! is available to order now on the new 2025 Jeep Gladiator at a U.S. MSRP of $595, alongside its iconic sibling, the Jeep Wrangler

Jeep introduces its bold Mojito! green color for Jeep Gladiator

The neighbors are sure to be green with envy as Jeep introduces its bold Mojito! green exterior paint for the first time on Jeep Gladiator, the world’s most capable midsize pickup. This vibrant color also makes a comeback to the iconic Jeep Wrangler lineup for the first time in seven years.

“At Jeep, we create vehicles that make a bold statement, “said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. “The Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler embody this philosophy — they’re designed for thrill-seekers, adventurers and those who dare to turn heads with standout colors like Mojito!”

Mojito! returns to the Jeep Wrangler

Mojito! also returns to the color palette of the world’s most recognizable 4×4, the Jeep Wrangler, for 2025. The color originally debuted on Wrangler for the 2018 model year. Mojito! is just one of a suite of bold or limited-edition colors from Jeep brand in recent years, including Punk ’n Metallic orange, High Velocity yellow, Tuscadero pink and the new-for-2025, military olive drab-inspired ’41.

Available to order now on all 2025 Jeep Gladiator and most 2025 Jeep Wrangler models, Mojito is priced at a U.S. MSRP of $595. The Wrangler and Gladiator siblings are proudly manufactured at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, USA. For more information, consumers should visit Jeep.com.

The Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road-capable Jeep truck ever

Jeep Gladiator is engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road-capable Jeep truck ever, building on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep pickup trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility. Available in Sport, Sport S, Willys, Trail Rated Rubicon and the brand’s only Desert Rated model, Mojave, Jeep Gladiator features a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box. The 2025 Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4×4 max towing of up to 7,700 pounds and best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 pounds.

Jeep Wrangler, the most recognizable and capable vehicle on the planet

Backed by more than 80 years of 4×4 engineering expertise, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler is the most recognizable and capable vehicle on the planet. Jeep Wrangler builds on the brand’s goal to deliver freedom of choice, offering an unmatched combination of leading off-road capability, iconic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains and a refined interior, as well as a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features, including the class-exclusive plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling PHEV in America four years in a row.