Fiat 500e too expensive? Stellantis CEO reveals the truth behind the price

According to recent reports, the new generation of Fiat 500e has been delayed to 2029, following the postponement of the STLA Small platform development. The Italian city car will still receive an update, primarily focusing on the battery, in which Stellantis has invested $110 million. Nevertheless, the real change will come with the new generation in 2029, as explained by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

Fiat 500e is expensive due to its platform

The electric city car is recording negative numbers in 2024, both in Europe and the United States, where it made its debut at the beginning of the year. In the US market, it has sold only 439 units. This isn’t surprising, given that the Fiat 500e currently has two negative aspects. The first is related to range, which varies between 190 and 330 km depending on the chosen model, while the second is related to price: the entry-level model starts at 29,900 euros in Europe, while in the United States, the starting price rises to $34,095, up to $37,595.

Tavares explained why the electric city car currently costs so much: “I don’t want to go into details, but the platform cost of the Citroen C3 and Fiat Grande Panda is half that of the 500e,” explained the Portuguese manager. “With a different battery and completely revised electronics, costs will be significantly reduced, and we can sell it to customers at a lower price.” In recent weeks, the price of the Grande Panda‘s battery alone was leaked, which equals almost half of the list price.

The Citroen e-C3 has a starting price of 23,900 euros and a range of 320 km, a significant difference compared to the 500e. Already with the model arriving next year, or at the latest in 2026, the price should reach 25,000 euros, while offering greater range compared to the current model. But the real revolution will only come with the new generation in 2029, where the vehicle will be completely revised and will be based on a new, more economical platform.