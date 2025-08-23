Jeep: everything we know about the future lineup as of August 2025

Jeep has always been synonymous with adventure, toughness, and freedom. In an era where the auto industry is undergoing a radical transformation, the American brand faces the challenge of staying true to its off-road DNA while embracing electrification. The current lineup and the upcoming confirmed models show how Jeep is seeking to balance tradition and innovation, offering customers more choice than ever before.

Jeep: the lineup that will shape the brand’s new era

Today, the Jeep range starts with icons like the Wrangler, the ultimate symbol of open-air adventure, now also available as a 4xe plug-in hybrid that combines extreme off-road capability with the ability to drive silently in full-electric mode. Alongside it sits the Gladiator, a pickup that blends pure off-road character with everyday versatility, also available in electrified versions. The more family-oriented but still trail-ready Grand Cherokee comes in both two- and three-row configurations as well as a modern 4xe plug-in hybrid, confirming the brand’s path toward electrification. Completing the current range are the Compass, a compact crossover especially popular in Europe, and the luxurious Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which revive the historic name in a premium key. Marking the first decisive step toward zero-emission mobility is the Wagoneer S, Jeep’s first fully electric SUV.

Alongside this established lineup, three upcoming models will define Jeep’s next chapter. The first, and by far the most anticipated, is the Recon, an all-electric SUV built on the STLA Large platform. It promises to combine the soul of the Wrangler with the punch of battery power. Removable doors and roof, electronic differentials, dedicated suspension, and off-road-inspired design all certify that, despite electrification, the Jeep spirit won’t be compromised. Set to arrive by late 2025 as a 2026 model, the Recon will be a crucial test of how Jeep loyalists embrace the electric adventure.

Another highly awaited comeback is the Cherokee. After production ended in 2023, the SUV will return completely reinvented: larger, boxier, and more spacious, offered exclusively with a non-plug-in hybrid system. Its heart will be a 1.6-liter turbo engine paired with two electric units, delivering 210 hp and estimated fuel economy of around 37 mpg. The debut is expected between late 2025 and early 2026, with U.S. pricing starting at around $37,000.

Finally, the next-generation Compass will launch by late 2025. Built on the STLA Medium platform, it will be available as a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric model, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of Jeep’s global markets. Designed in Italy but conceived for an international audience, the new Compass highlights Jeep’s push toward blending style, technology, and efficiency.

With the Recon embodying the electric challenge, the Cherokee reborn as a hybrid SUV, and the third-generation Compass cementing its strategic role, Jeep is preparing to write the next chapter in its story, a story that, whether powered by traditional engines, hybrids, or EVs, always revolves around the same idea: vehicles that can take you anywhere.