Stellantis to introduce two new four-cylinder engines as combustion plans advance

With electric vehicles still struggling to win over the market, Stellantis is rethinking its strategy and shifting fresh investment back into combustion engines, complemented by hybrid solutions. After updating the troubled 3-cylinder PureTech, the group led by new CEO Antonio Filosa is now betting on two brand-new four-cylinder powertrains set to power multiple models across its portfolio.

The first engine on the way is a 1.6-liter turbo with hybrid technology, scheduled to debut in 2026 on the next-generation Jeep Cherokee. While excluded from Europe, this version will launch in the U.S. with two variants: a standard hybrid delivering 210 hp and 312 Nm (230 lb-ft) with a roughly 1 kWh battery, and a plug-in hybrid.

The 1.6 could still find its way to Europe, replacing the existing PSA 1.6 currently used in plug-in versions of Peugeot, Opel, Citroën, and DS. Likely candidates include STLA Medium-based models such as the Peugeot 3008, 5008, or the upcoming Lancia Gamma, available both as a “base” hybrid and a plug-in hybrid producing around 195 hp, each paired with the 7-speed eDCT gearbox with integrated electric motor.

The second powertrain is the GME-T4 Evo, a revised and uprated version of the well-known 2.0-liter turbo four already used in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, and Maserati Grecale. It will remain central to the future generations of these models currently in development and may also be deployed in other Stellantis products, such as the Jeep Wagoneer S on the STLA Large platform. Here too, the strategy includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, with configurations varying based on electric motor output and battery capacity to suit different markets and segments.