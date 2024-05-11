Jeep ends production of the most powerful Wrangler ever

We had already witnessed the “Final Edition” announcement in March of this year. But now it’s official: it’s time for a major farewell from Jeep. With a beautiful message, “Farewell to the Grrr-Eight One,” Jeep has announced that the production of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 and its V8 engine is coming to an end.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is bidding farewell: it will no longer be produced by the end of 2024

Introduced in November 2020, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 was dubbed “the fastest and most powerful Wrangler ever made” by the Ohio automaker. Powered by a 6.4-liter V8 engine, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivered impressive power figures. The version we’re talking about was boosted to 470 hp at 6,000 rpm, compared to 285 hp of the previous version.

This model, characterized by the 392 cubic inches of its engine, has left an indelible mark on the history of the famous American off-road vehicle, alongside another legend of adventures in mud and dirt tracks, the Land Rover Defender.

After four years on the market, the production of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 will come to an end at the end of the 2024 model year. To honor this iconic model, Jeep and Stellantis have produced 3,700 “Limited Edition” units. While this is a bittersweet farewell, Jeep assures that the engine and modifications made to the standard variant will remain alive and well. IThe Wrangler 392 Final Edition will be a celebration of the exceptional performance of this vehicle.

After the Wrangler Rubicon 392‘s departure in 2024, the Wrangler Rubicon and Rubicon X with 3.6-liter V6 engines will be the most powerful and fastest options in the lineup. Jeep appears to be working tirelessly on new products such as the 2026 Compass, the 2025 Gladiator 4xe, and the Wagoneer S, which is scheduled to hit the market by the end of 2024.