Stellantis to introduce Factorial solid-state batteries in Dodge Charger Daytona

Stellantis and Factorial announce a new phase in their collaboration, aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation electric vehicles equipped with Factorial solid-state batteries. The project builds upon Stellantis’s $75 million investment in Factorial made in 2021.

With Factorial’s solid-state batteries, Stellantis strengthens its commitment to developing efficient and affordable EVs

Stellantis plans to launch by 2026 a demonstration fleet of new Dodge Charger Daytonas, equipped with solid-state batteries produced by Factorial. This project represents a step forward toward the commercialization of this innovative technology. The fleet will validate Factorial’s cells and test their performance under real driving conditions.

Factorial will provide Stellantis with cells based on their solid-state battery technology, known as FEST, which offers an energy density exceeding 390 Wh/kg. This technology presents significant advantages compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, including higher energy density, reduced weight, and superior performance. Additionally, it has the potential to reduce vehicle production costs over the next few years. This is therefore an excellent strategy for the future.

Stellantis has chosen the STLA Large platform for this innovative technology due to its interest in high-volume electric SUVs and high-performance vehicles. This platform, crucial for Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, will be used by brands such as Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. It is designed to support up to two million vehicles worldwide, making it ideal for this innovative battery technology.

“This demonstration fleet marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Factorial,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “By integrating Factorial’s innovative battery technology into the STLA Large platform, we are confirming its potential to improve our electric vehicle offering, ensuring superior performance, increased range, and reduced charging times for customers in the coming years.”

“We are pleased to embark on this journey with Stellantis to accelerate electric vehicle adoption,” said Siyu Huang, CEO and co-founder of Factorial. “We believe solid-state technology can play a crucial role in achieving this goal, enabling next-generation electric vehicles to offer superior performance and reduced costs.”