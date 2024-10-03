Jeep crowned queen of customer experience in Brazil

The American brand Jeep is continuing to rack up successes. Specifically, on this occasion, let’s talk about the latest recognition it has achieved in Brazil, confirming the manufacturer’s strong commitment to providing customers with a premium experience.

Jeep’s excellence recognized in customer experience in Brazil

Recently, Jeep received another important award. In fact, the brand of great reference for all SUVs, has been certified in Brazil as one of the brands that offers the best customer experiences in the Auto category. The recognition was presented to the brand during the Experience Awards Mobilidade. The ceremony was held just a few days, to be precise on September 30 in São Paulo, on the ABX24 stage.

The Experience Awards Mobilidade are seen in Brazil and beyond as a kind of “Oscars” that are awarded in the field of mobility. Specifically, companies that are able to offer the best experiences to their customers are awarded. To make it even clearer what happens during this event, we can say that the awards given highlight the brands that, in the opinion of the consumers themselves, have distinguished themselves for excellence in the services they offer. This cycle encompasses everything, starting from the vehicle purchase stages, all the way to after-sales.

NPS as a metric for calculating the winner

The award that was just awarded to Jeep is in charge of certifying brands that possess an above-average NPS, which is evaluated by the very same consumer. This NPS is a measurement tool that is used by companies to accurately assess the satisfaction of their customers. At the same time, their propensity to want to recommend a product or service to others is also estimated. The NPS, in essence, tells when customers are loyal and how willing they are also to advertise the brand themselves. It is calculated using a simple question that consumers are asked. “On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely would you be to recommend our product/service to a friend or colleague?”

Brands that have an above-average NPS in their target categories are automatically recognized with the “Experience Certification” and “Customers Recommend” seals. For this year’s edition, about 1 million Brazilians were surveyed and as many as 83 brands were certified. The award was created by SoluCX in collaboration with Automotive Business, Beedoo, CamiX and Pridge.

Jeep, constant focus on the customer

The undertaking that has just been accomplished by the American brand Jeep shows how much the company is able to put its commitment to the consumer, in this case, Brazilian. It is constantly paying attention and always active, in order to be able to perfect more and more the overall experience to be offered to the customer. The manufacturer is also committed to reinforcing the continuous development, which concerns both the quality of its products, but also of all the various related services, which go far beyond the simple purchase of a car.

The commitment with which Jeep constantly operates represents the application to work of great passion for the world of cars. At the same time, light is shed on what are the working models of the brand’s DNA, with Jeep values and traditions that have always characterized the company.