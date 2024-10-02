Jeep PHEV fire risk: Stellantis recalls over 154,000 SUVs in U.S.

Stellantis has just launched a major recall that relates to thousands of SUVs. To be specific, let’s talk about the American brand Jeep and its plug-in hybrid model. And the reason seems to be a potential fire hazard. The automotive group immediately put in place control operations to make any necessary repairs to the vehicles subject to the problem

Jeep recall: fire risk for plug-in hybrid models

Stellantis has released a notice regarding a major recall currently involving a total of about 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs (PHEVs) of the Jeep brand, including all of North America and other countries globally. As for the exact recall numbers including Mexico, Canada and North American regions, we will discuss these in the next paragraphs below.

The automaker’s decision came after reports of 13 incidents involving some vehicles parked with their engines off. The potential risk is that of vehicle fires. Specifically, some Jeep Wranglers produced from 2020 to 2024, as well as other Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid models produced from 2022 to 2024, are affected by this recent issue. Based on the company’s initial investigation, the main problem is expected to involve a battery component that was found to be defective.

Stellantis sends urgent recommendation

Since the situation at the time appeared serious enough that Stellantis immediately sent an urgent recommendation to the owners of all affected vehicles. within it, it is expressly advised to park outside buildings, away from other cars and also from structures. In addition, a ban is expressed on recharging the batteries of the affected cars until repairs are made. Of all the cars that have been taken into consideration, Stellantis has estimated that approximately 5 percent may actually be affected by the problem.

Causes and solutions to the problem

Continuing inspections of the problem to the affected cars, Stellantis stressed to its customers that the problem of fire risk is greatly reduced when keeping the battery charging level lower than usual. For this very reason, the automotive group has urged consumers to fully deplete battery charging before permanently parking the vehicle pending resolution of the problem. Stellantis, which particularly cares about consumer safety, took pains to specify that the final remedy to this issue is under development and will soon be available to return to normal. To put a proper end to this occurrence, the company has initiated a series of lengthy and precise in-depth analyses of its customers’ data. So, it was precisely this strategy that made it possible to quickly identify the danger and rapidly activate resolution activities.

Elevated numbers of cars recalled in Canada, Mexico and North American regions

This recall we are talking about has affected a high number of vehicles so far – Jeep Wranglers produced from 2020 to 2024 and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid models 2022 to 2024 produced. These are distributed over several markets in which Stellantis operates. Getting into the details of the numbers, we know that the largest number concerns the United States, where about 154,000 cars are involved, in Canada 14,000, 700 are in Mexico, and the remaining 26,000 or so are outside the North American regions. This occurrence highlights both the importance of monitoring the cars’ systems and the readiness of Stellantis to take action by immediately safeguarding the safety of its customers.