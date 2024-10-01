Jeep Compass 4xe recall in Brazil for battery cable problem

The automotive group has announced publicly that a recall is necessary for several units of the Jeep Compass 4xe car that are manufactured in Brazil. This is being caused by a possible defect in the car’s charging cable. A problem that on the surface would seem to be almost harmless, but instead if not fixed in time could lead to overheating of the battery, and in more extreme cases to a fire caused by short-circuiting

Jeep Compass 4xe with a hidden defect

Stellantis therefore sees itself obliged to recall several Jeep cars, Compass 4xe model, that were produced in Brazil between 2022 and 2023. The reason, as anticipated, a potential defect in the cable used to recharge the car’s battery, which could cause even serious safety problems.

After several inspections by the specialized engineers, it was discovered that the fastening nut of the connector of the charging cable, may not have been inserted, or installed but incorrectly. This kind of anomaly could most likely cause several malfunctions during the charging phase of the vehicle. The real risk that is generated is that of severe overheating, which in more extreme cases could even go as far as a fire. Were the situation to reach its most deleterious cases, a series of disastrous consequences would arise for vehicle owners. This is because if the car were to catch fire, it could also endanger the safety of all occupants of the vehicle as well as those in the vicinity.

This is precisely why all Jeep Compass 4xe owners who are involved in the problem are urged to promptly contact their trusted dealer to agree on a repair date for this cable. This will obviously be a completely free inspection and eventual repair, scheduled by Stellantis. The trained technicians will check the real state of the connector, proving whether it is really necessary to replace the defective cable or not. A total intervention in terms of time is estimated for about an hour and a half.

Specifications of the affected vehicles

This recall we are talking about affects certain vehicles of the Jeep Compass 4xe. In more detail, the vehicles affected are those whose chassis number is between NPR 86861 and PPS 57251. In case of being aware of this data on its car, but the purchase date matches those we have mentioned, it is necessary to immediately consult the official website of Jeep in Brazil. Or, there is also the option of contacting customer service directly, available to the public, who will be able to tell for sure if the car is involved in the problem. Consumers are urged to respond promptly to this recall in order to be able to prevent potential accidents, ensuring peace of mind for Jeep customers.

This last point being noted, notwithstanding, the Jeep model now subject to recall has always been a big player in Brazil’s automotive market, thanks to its excellent performance, comfort and great efficiency features. It has been equipped with an advanced plug-in hybrid propulsion technology system, which gives this SUV the ability to also be a completely environmentally friendly vehicle in which it circulates.

However, this new and latest recall highlights the fact that even in cars seemingly devoid of any kind of problem, periodic safety checks need to be performed, as well as maintenance and responding to appeals from manufacturers, as is the case here.

Fortunately, automakers these days are particularly focused on the safety of their customers, so the sudden recall of Stellantis confirms the attention that is put on the job. In any case, it is also always useful to stay frequently updated on the model of the vehicle one has purchased. This can be done through websites and also through dealer communications. Such a thing could turn out to be a perfect preventive action on these isolated instances.