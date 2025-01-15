Jeep could say goodbye to some of its iconic models

The first previews of a possible near future regarding Jeep were proposed by Eric Laforge, head of the American brand for Europe, in an interview with Autocar. Due to the desire to focus more effectively on upcoming electric vehicles, the American manufacturer, part of Stellantis, is planning to exclude the Grand Cherokee and probably also the Wrangler from the European market. This aligns with the arrival of the new Jeep Wagoneer S and Recon this year. In this way, Europe would be targeted by a strategy focused exclusively on more compact models, starting with the new Jeep Compass expected this year.

This is therefore a truly new strategy devised by Jeep for Europe, involving the introduction of the new generation Compass and the arrival of the new Wagoneer S and Recon, which will represent two new exclusively electric models in the brand’s range. This way, the new Wagoneer S would replace the Grand Cherokee, while for the Recon, a future replacing the iconic Wrangler might be planned, but in this last case, we’re still in the realm of hypothesis. The need to set aside Grand Cherokee and Wrangler would be linked to achieving objectives in terms of CO2 emissions and available electric vehicles, without risking abandoning the higher market segments.

Jeep’s strategy could make sense in a European market dominated by more compact vehicles

This approach could make sense. Jeep currently operates with European volumes dominated by smaller models, like the new Avenger which is producing impressive numbers in every European country where it’s offered. In this context, having two large SUVs in the lineup appears to be outside a well-thought-out strategy for this specific market. At the same time, as mentioned above, the Wagoneer S itself, which will arrive by the end of 2025, will allow Jeep to significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to what has been achieved so far with the Grand Cherokee.

In any case, Laforge didn’t commit too much especially regarding the Wrangler‘s future, admitting that nothing has been decided yet, although the “Recon will represent a valid alternative to the Wrangler, even if the latter remains the true queen of mountains and off-road,” he admitted. Jeep’s priority now is to start production of the new Compass which, like the Avenger, will be produced in the Old Continent, specifically at the Italian plant in Melfi. Unlike the new Avenger, the Compass, expected this year, will also be introduced in other markets and will be produced in other global facilities of the Group.

In any case, given the strategic importance of this model, the decision to produce it mainly in Europe appears largely motivated in this sense. There are indeed high expectations for this new model to strengthen Jeep’s presence in Europe. Orders will open in April, while from June it will be possible to start orders for the entire range, with plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, while for the mild hybrid variant, we’ll have to wait until the end of this year.

Laforge himself then highlighted that the overall dimensions of the new Compass will be larger than those of the current variant. This way, the positioning difference between this and the Avenger will be clearer, as well as in the case of the Renegade. The Renegade itself will see the arrival of a new generation, expected no earlier than 2026. This, as confirmed again to Autocar by Laforge, won’t be electric-only but rather will have different powertrain options to choose from according to individual needs.

Despite the focus on more compact models for Europe, Jeep intends to commit to being a brand capable of handling all terrains in its reference segments. Although this doesn’t always mean future Jeeps will be “hardcore” off-roaders, it still reflects the brand’s desire to offer models capable of guaranteeing the benefits of all-wheel drive.

Remember that Jeep has sold 140,000 units of Avenger across Europe in almost two years on the market. It now represents about half of all the manufacturer’s sales in Europe. Meanwhile, the D-segment should secure the possibility of a new Jeep Cherokee to be introduced to the market by the end of this year, as previously admitted by Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa.