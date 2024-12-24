Jeep Wagoneer S: new advertising campaign for the brand’s first global electric SUV

Jeep, the iconic Stellantis brand, is launching its marketing campaign for the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), which will make its debut in the United States. The campaign, ‘Beautiful Things Can Still Get Dirty’, will be broadcast on television during Christmas Day football games on Netflix. A 30-second version of the commercial will air on television and Jeep brand social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, while the latter will also feature an extended 60-second version of the video, as well as on digital channels.

Jeep launches new commercial for the Wagoneer S

“As we launch our first marketing campaign for the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S, we’re telling consumers that luxury and capability don’t have to be mutually exclusive when considering their first, or even second, electric vehicle,” said Raj Register, Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis North America. “It’s a powerful reminder of how Jeep stands apart from every other brand. This commercial lets our Jeep enthusiasts and potential buyers know they can have both. The Jeep Wagoneer S will turn heads both on and off-road, in a way that only the Jeep brand can do.”

“The Jeep Wagoneer S doesn’t just stop at being beautiful, it breaks free from the confines of luxury stereotypes and launches into nature, pushing the boundaries of electric capability in new and exciting ways only possible in a Jeep 4×4,” said Bob Broderdorf, Senior Vice President of Jeep Brand North America. “Jeep vehicles, even one as stunning as the Wagoneer S, look even better when they’re muddy. That’s where they belong, doing what they’re meant to do, and that’s why we say ‘there’s only one’ when it comes to our brand.”

The Jeep Wagoneer S offers 4xe capability, impressive performance, sleek aerodynamic design, and cutting-edge technology. It boasts exhilarating performance with 600 horsepower, 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds, and a range of up to 310 miles on a single charge. It also features the Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system with five distinct driving modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow, and Sand, suitable for all weather and road conditions, and comes standard with a dual-pane sunroof.

The Jeep Wagoneer S features sleek black details, an illuminated reimagined seven-slot grille, 20-inch wheels, and a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The interior features cutting-edge technology, including best-in-class total display among electric vehicles with its 45 inches, a segment-exclusive front passenger interactive display, premium heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and an exclusive 19-speaker, 1,200-watt McIntosh Premium Entertainment system.

Every Jeep Wagoneer S includes a 48-amp Level 2 home charger, and can charge from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes using a Level 3 charging station. Jeep dealers have prepared for the launch of the new electric SUV by investing in infrastructure improvements, specialized electric vehicle (BEV) training, charging station installation, service vans, and specialized electric vehicle maintenance equipment, including dedicated lifts and tools.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), will initially launch in the United States and Canada, arriving at Jeep EV certified U.S. dealers in January 2025. The 2024 Wagoneer S U.S. MSRP starts at $71,995, and the vehicle is eligible for Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for both purchase and lease. The ‘Beautiful Things Can Still Get Dirty’ campaign was created in collaboration with Highdive, a Chicago-based advertising agency.