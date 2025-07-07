Jeep Compass 4xe gets a redesign with exclusive interior and Trail-Rated Power

Distinctive interior details, including heavy-duty seat fabrics, scratch-resistant surfaces, and an earthy color palette, highlight the model’s unique balance of functionality and design



The new Compass 4xe interior

The Jeep brand officially unveils the new Compass 4xe interior, that offers a new dimension of design and functionality that sets it apart from every other version of the lineup.

Since its launch in 2006, the Jeep Compass has become a global success in the compact SUV segment, with over 2.5 million units sold worldwide. The latest evolution of Compass is poised to redefine standards in the highly competitive C-SUV category, which alone accounts for nearly one quarter of the European automotive market. Developed to reflect the Jeep brand’s iconic off-road capability, ruggedness, and bold identity, the new Compass seamlessly combines adventure-ready versatility with cutting-edge technology.

The new Jeep Compass blends Jeep’s heritage with innovation on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, offering multi-energy powertrains including e-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric, excellent range, and versatile usability. Engineered for both off-road adventures and urban environments, the Compass boasts advanced features and elevated safety standards.

The next-generation Compass features a carefully refined design, blending uncompromised performance with timeless Jeep design cues. Signature elements like the iconic seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches, and reinforced structure honor the brand’s heritage while enhancing off-road capability and creating a distinctive visual identity.

With the 4xe version, the Compass steps further into the realm of purpose-built off-roaders. This model introduces a suite of features designed to optimize performance in rugged environments. Key changes include a suspension raised by 10 mm, which improves ground clearance, and a set of off-road bumpers that enhance approach, departure, and breakover angles — specifically 27°, 31°, and 16°, respectively. These enhancements allow for greater agility and confidence when tackling uneven surfaces or steep inclines.

The Compass 4xe also includes a modular black Jeep Bumper Shield with an anti-scratch texture for added durability, a matte anti-glare sticker on the hood to protect the driver’s vision under intense sunlight, and a rear tow hook to increase utility. The wheels are fitted with 19-inch rims and tires with a higher sidewall, optimized for slippery terrain. These choices are not just aesthetic, but purposeful, delivering better grip, durability, and off-road adaptability.

However, the most distinctive update of this version is found inside the cabin. The interior of the Compass 4xe has been reimagined to meet the specific needs of outdoor enthusiasts. Materials have been carefully selected to maximize resistance and practicality. The seat fabric is coated in polyurethane, making it twice as resistant as conventional cloth and significantly easier to clean. The rear seatbacks feature an anti-scratch surface — a functional choice especially suited for pet owners or those who transport gear frequently — and are equipped with added storage features for enhanced utility. Floor protection is reinforced by heavy-duty rubber mats that provide superior protection from mud, gravel, water, and debris.

“For me, the New Jeep® Compass 4xe isn’t just a product I helped shape, it’s a vehicle that supports how I live, balances performance with practicality, and keeps the spirit of adventure alive in everyday life” stated Daniele Calonaci, Head of Jeep® Design Europe. “I spend my days immersed in technical details and innovation, but it’s when I get behind the wheel in my personal life that I truly appreciate what we’ve built. Customers with young Children and pets, need a vehicle that can handle everything, from active daily life to weekend escapes in the outdoors. The Compass 4xe does that and more. Features like the Selec-Terrain system are especially useful when heading into the mountains and difficult terrain, something I enjoy doing regularly. The altitude indicator, always visible on board, is a detail I find both functional and inspiring”.

The visual language inside the cabin also reflects this rugged philosophy. A tan interior color scheme was chosen specifically for its ability to better conceal dirt, maintaining a cleaner appearance even in demanding conditions. Further distinguishing this model is the red interior color accents, replacing the silver elements found in the standard version, reinforcing the strong personality of the 4xe trim.

Safety and usability are further elevated by scratch-resistant bumpers and the advanced Select-Terrain® system, a hallmark of Jeep’s 4xe heritage. In the Compass 4xe, this system features an additional dedicated off-road driving mode, offering optimal traction management across a variety of challenging surfaces.

The Jeep Compass 4xe is the ultimate expression of functionality, resilience and smart design. It is crafted for those who seek freedom beyond the beaten path, offering the tools, comfort and confidence to go wherever the journey leads, all with the unmistakable soul of a Jeep.