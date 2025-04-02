New Jeep Compass: new details revealed

The 2025 Jeep Compass is about to arrive and, like every anticipated debut, the American automaker is playing its cards well to maintain high attention. The official launch is expected in April, but in the meantime, Jeep has thoughtfully teased enthusiasts’ curiosity with a black and white photo set, created by photographer Alessandro Dobici directly in the Melfi, Italy plant, where the SUV will be produced.

Jeep Compass: here are new photos of the 2025 model

These new images don’t reveal much, but they do their job: showing the Compass’ body and some blurred details, just enough to build tension. In other words, a small appetizer before the main course. The 2025 Jeep Compass, as is known, will be built on the Stellantis Group’s STLA Medium platform, the same one found on the Peugeot 3008 and the future electric Opel Grandland. Compared to the current model, it will grow slightly in size and adopt a more squared design.

From the released teasers, we can already discern some key details of the Compass. You can notice front headlights connected by an LED strip for a more modern look, the classic 7-slot grille (without which it wouldn’t be a true Jeep), the rear spoiler, and a hint of the rear lights, blurred just enough.

The new Compass will be an SUV for all tastes, with a range of powertrains that nods to the electric transition without forgetting those who aren’t yet ready to completely abandon the gasoline engine. The 100% electric version features a front motor of 213 or 231 HP with batteries of 74 or 97 kWh. There would also be a dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant producing 350 HP, for those who want more punch.

The Plug-in Hybrid is equipped with a 1.6 turbo gasoline engine producing 150 HP with an electric motor of 125 HP, a 17.9 kWh battery for a combined power of 195 HP. The Mild Hybrid Compass would instead have a 1.2 turbo 3-cylinder with a 6-speed automatic transmission for a power output of 145 HP, ideal for those seeking a compromise between performance and efficiency. There’s very little time left until the official presentation of the 2025 Jeep Compass, a model that promises to be fundamental for the brand, given the popularity of previous generations.