Jeep confirms next-generation Compass global reveal in Europe – new teaser

European production of the new Compass, built on the STLA Medium platform, is scheduled to take place in Melfi

The wait is almost over. After piquing the curiosity of enthusiasts with a teaser that has been doing the rounds on the web, Jeep has finally unveiled the date of the world unveiling of the new Compass: next spring, in Europe. An event that will mark a turning point for this iconic model, ready to reinvent itself to conquer the market of the future.

The heart of European production of the next-generation Compass will beat in Melfi, Italy. The already state-of-the-art plant is preparing to welcome the birth of this innovative SUV, built on the STLA Medium platform. Indeed, leaked images from the plant show the first signs of this impending transformation, fueling the enthusiasm of industry insiders and enthusiasts alike.

New Jeep Compass, the choice of the STLA Medium platform

The choice of the STLA Medium platform is no accident. This state-of-the-art architecture, designed to accommodate the latest generation of electric vehicles, promises high performance, optimized range and unprecedented versatility. In fact, the new Compass will also be available as an all-electric version, meeting the needs of an increasingly sustainability-oriented market.

Although design details and technical specifications are still shrouded in mystery, it is safe to expect a completely revamped Compass, with modern and attractive lines, a spacious and comfortable cabin, and a wide range of cutting-edge technologies.

The new Compass will be unveiled in Europe

The decision to present the new Compass in Europe underscores the importance of this market for Jeep. Italy, with its Melfi plant, will play a key role in the production and distribution of this model, which is destined to win over customers around the world.

Stellantis’ official press release on the new Jeep Compass

Here is the new official press release from Stellantis, issued earlier today, March 4, 2025. Following the recent teaser of the all-new Jeep Compass, the brand confirms the global reveal will take place in Europe this spring. European production of the Next-generation Compass, built on the STLA Medium platform, remains on track to begin this year in Melfi, Italy, where the photos distributed today were taken.

The new Jeep Compass will offer an expanded powertrain lineup to meet the diverse needs and preferences of customers: e-Hybrid, e-Hybrid plug-in, and fully electric options, with all-wheel drive available on select models. Regardless of powertrain choice, the Jeep Compass powers possibility with affordable Jeep® capability, best-in-class performance, and state-of-the-art technology.