Jeep Commander named Brazil’s best large SUV for the second consecutive year

Jeep Commander has been voted as the best large SUV for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Prêmio Carsughi L’Auto Preferita. The American automotive brand’s model from Stellantis in Brazil is a true benchmark in terms of refinement, comfort, technology, and performance.

Jeep Commander maintains leadership among 7-seater SUVs in the Brazilian market

For the 2025 lineup, Jeep Commander has seen the debut of the new 272 HP Hurricane 2.0 turbo engine, the addition of Level 2 semi-autonomous driving technologies across all versions, and 5 years of warranty. As the first Jeep developed in Brazil, the model is manufactured at the Goiana Automotive Complex in Pernambuco, and since its launch has maintained leadership among large 7-seater SUVs in Brazil. In 2024 alone, sales will already exceed 14,000 units.

Reaching its 10th edition in 2024, the Prêmio Carsughi L’Auto Preferita is one of the most prestigious in the automotive sector in Latin America. The best vehicles in 16 categories were chosen through jury voting, comprising 22 specialized automotive journalists.

Jeep is achieving excellent results in Brazil, where it has been seeing growing market share in recent years in one of the key markets for several Stellantis brands. In October 2024, thanks in part to the Commander SUV, Jeep managed to achieve one of its best sales results of the year in Brazil.

The Commander, thanks to its success, has also made its debut in Mexico, another important market for both Jeep and Stellantis. Speaking of Mexico, Donald Trump has threatened the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares with 100% tariffs on its vehicles if it moves vehicle production to Mexico.