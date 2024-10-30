Three-row Jeep Commander arrives in Mexico: everything you need to know

The 2025 Jeep Commander has officially made its debut in Mexico. The mid-size crossover with three rows of seats is available in this market only in the Overland trim. Under the hood, it features a highly efficient 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder inline FireFly engine, ideal for both daily driving and long trips.

2025 Jeep Commander debuts in Mexico: here are all the new features

This model first debuted in Brazil in 2021 and is essentially the larger sibling of the Jeep Compass. It was primarily designed for emerging markets and was also introduced in India in 2022 as the Jeep Meridian. It offers larger dimensions and advanced features compared to its Compass sibling, making it more suitable for families. With this vehicle, Jeep is now preparing to enter the Japanese and Mexican markets.

As mentioned earlier, the 1.3-liter four-cylinder inline FireFly engine produces 177 horsepower and 199 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. As a proper Jeep, it comes with 4×4 drive to provide stability and traction for off-road excursions or city driving in any weather condition.

The interior is extremely spacious, and the Overland trim features Nappa leather seats with suede details. The three-row configuration offers ample legroom, and the second row can slide up to 14 cm to increase either cargo space or passenger room, depending on needs. The cargo volume, with seats fully folded, is 1,760 liters.

Regarding technology, the Commander is equipped with a 10.1-inch screen featuring the Uconnect 5 system with smartphone integration, navigation, and entertainment, plus an additional 10.25-inch screen for digital instrumentation. A 450-watt Harman Kardon 9-speaker audio system with subwoofer is also available.

The 2025 Jeep Commander for the Mexican market comes with ADAS safety systems including Auto Hold, which allows drivers to take their foot off the brake during long stops, seven airbags, and front and rear sensors for automated parking maneuvers. Dual-zone climate control and a wireless smartphone charging pad are also available. The rear tailgate is hands-free.

The Jeep Commander, available only in the Overland version, is priced at $734,900 MXN, or approximately 41,500 USD.