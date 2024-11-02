Stellantis: Trump threatens tariffs on the group if jobs move to Mexico

During a rally held in Michigan, Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate for the 2024 elections, promised to impose 100% tariffs on Stellantis vehicles. The Republican candidate’s “threat” comes as punishment for the company if it decides to transfer jobs from the United States to Mexico.

This reaffirms, at a crucial moment in the election campaign, especially regarding economic promises, how aggressive Trump’s commitment to protecting American jobs can be. “Tell Stellantis that if they move, we’ll hit them with a 100% tax on every car, and they won’t move,” the tycoon stated firmly.

The statements come following Stellantis’ announcement about expanding the Saltillo assembly plant in Mexico, a decision that has sparked heated debate between workers and political representatives. Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler and Ram, justified the choice as a “safety valve” to relieve the Sterling Heights plant in Michigan, which is operating near maximum production capacity.

Feuell had also explained that the Saltillo facility is particularly suited to handle production complexity and already produces various pickup trucks. The Stellantis manager emphasized that the expansion is not driven by economic motivations or the desire to reduce costs, especially after labor agreements reached with the United Auto Workers. The Saltillo plant, known for assembling models like the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500, has recently ended production of the Ram 1500 Classic, freeing up capacity for building new-generation Ram 1500 vehicles.

Despite concerns about shifting production to Mexico, Feuell emphasized that the choice comes to support production intended for export. He reiterated that it’s a matter of efficiency, not cost savings for Stellantis, also noting that the nearby Warren facility has already streamlined its operations, working on a single shift focused on Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. The decision to expand comes at a time when jobs are being cut at Warren, with 1,100 layoffs after the discontinuation of Ram 1500 Classic production.