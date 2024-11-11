Jeep Commander and Fiat Toro will receive Ram Rampage’s engine in 2025

Fiat Toro and Jeep Commander will receive an update in 2025, which includes the introduction of the 2.2 Turbodiesel engine. This update represents progress in Stellantis’ strategies to strengthen the diesel pickup and SUV lineup in Brazil and other Latin American markets. The new engine, which replaces the old 2.0, promises a significant increase in power and fuel efficiency.

Ram Rampage pickup’s engine will also be adopted on Fiat Toro and Jeep Commander from 2025

This change represents an important step for Stellantis, which aims to strengthen its position in the diesel vehicle market, an expanding segment in Brazil. The 2.2 engine was recently launched on the Ram Rampage pickup and, starting from January 2025, will also be adopted on the Fiat Toro and Jeep Commander. With 200 horsepower and 45.9 kgfm of torque, it offers high performance and has been designed to ensure more efficient and low-consumption driving.

The Jeep Commander, a seven-seater SUV produced in Brazil, will be equipped with the 2.2 Turbodiesel engine and nine-speed automatic transmission in the Overland version. This configuration improves driving stability and offers better performance on difficult terrain. The option is designed for consumers seeking a good compromise between economy and performance, without sacrificing traction capability. The Commander Overland is an ideal choice for those wanting a versatile and powerful vehicle, capable of handling challenging routes while maintaining fuel efficiency.

Stellantis is already developing plans to expand the application of the 2.2 engine to the Fiat Titano, a pickup scheduled for launch in 2026. This model will be produced in Argentina and will be equipped with an updated eight-speed automatic transmission. A manual option will also be available, offering traction in 4×2 and 4×4 versions. While Fiat Toro and Jeep Commander stand out with the new engine, uncertainties remain regarding the Jeep Compass‘ diesel engine.

With the end of orders for the Compass 2.0 Turbodiesel, the automaker has not confirmed whether the model will adopt the new engine. If the change occurs, it’s likely that the 2.2 engine will only be offered in the Limited version. With this update, Stellantis is betting on attracting an audience that values both power and energy efficiency. Models like Fiat Toro and Jeep Commander are part of a strategy to serve the diesel SUV and pickup market, offering alternatives with greater power and economy.