Jeep Commander in Brazil with 2.2 Turbodiesel engine 25

The new engine delivers 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque, with the best power-to-weight ratio among its direct competitors. The engine is available in the Overland version and offers the best in technology and performance. The best 7-seater in its class continues to offer Level 2 semi-autonomous driving technologies and a 5-year factory warranty.

Commander reference among SUVs

The Jeep Commander, the benchmark among large SUVs, arrives with even more performance and efficiency in the 2025 range. The new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine, which powers the Overland version, makes the model more agile and rugged, providing more performance especially in the more challenging terrain, such as highways and off-road conditions, that are in Jeep’s DNA.

With the previous engine, the model delivered 170 hp of power, 380 Nm of torque and went from 0-100 km/h in 11.6 seconds. With the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine, power reaches 200 hp, torque 450 Nm, and 0-100 km/h takes place in 9.7 seconds, an improvement of 2 seconds thanks to an excellent power-to-weight ratio that gives the model even more balance. Speaking of recoveries, performance stands out, resulting in safer overtaking, considering that 60-100 km/h and 80-120 km/h are done in 6.2 and 7.8 seconds, respectively. In addition, the new Commander Overland 2.2 diesel also has an improved range compared to the previous version.

Developed globally and prepared specifically for the needs of South America, the 2.2 turbodiesel engine combines the best of technology, with aluminum cylinder head and dual valve control, variable intake manifold, high-pressure (2,000 bar) diesel fuel injection, variable geometry turbocharger and electric wastegate, air-to-water intercooler and dual engine cooling circuit. The exhaust system is equipped with dual exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and aftertreatment with a liquid-cooled urea injector, controlled by a single electronic control unit, a change made possible only by the adoption of faster and more efficient processors.

New equipment for Commander in Brazil

“The Jeep Commander has been a success since its launch and has been recognized for its high level of technology, performance and refinement, placing it at the top of the range of our products manufactured in Brazil. “With the arrival of the 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, the Commander will offer even more power and performance, strengthening its position in the market as one of the most complete SUVs, ready to tackle any type of terrain, without sacrificing the comfort and refinement that are Jeep’s trademarks,” says Hugo Domingues, Jeep brand vice president for South America.

The Commander also features reduced-range 4×4 traction, a 9-speed automatic transmission, a terrain selector with three modes (Sand/Mud, Snow and Auto) and HDC (Hill Descent Control), which assists the driver on steep descents on off-road trails. It also has a minimum ground clearance of 21.2 cm, an entry angle of 26° and an exit angle of 24°. The model has a 5-year warranty and 24-hour nationwide service. This reinforces Jeep’s commitment to providing comprehensive customer support. The Jeep Commander Overland with the new 200-hp turbodiesel engine will be launched at a suggested retail price of R$309,990.