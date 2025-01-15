Benchmark among SUVs in Brazil, Jeep celebrates 22 awards won in 2024

The recognition reflects the brand’s efforts in its lineup throughout the year, with the launch of new versions, engines and technologies and the extension of the warranty to five years

Jeep leading throughout 2024

The benchmark for SUVs in the Brazilian market, Jeep has demonstrated its strength throughout 2024. In the year that the Compass celebrated eight consecutive years in first place among medium SUVs, with more than 50,000 units sold, the brand also won 22 trophies. These awards, which recognize the excellence, high technology and innovation of its models, reflect the range renewal strategies pursued by the brand in 2024.

During the year, the brand launched Compass and Commander with Hurricane 2.0T engines, which place the models among the fastest SUVs in the country, also offering ADAS level 2 technology in all model versions, which are at the forefront of vehicle technology. semi-autonomous driving in the country. The Renegade lineup has become even more competitive with the new versions, renewing itself and offering a wealth of equipment such that it covers more than 95 percent of the segment with a full range.

As if the new features in each product were not enough, in 2024 the entire domestic Jeep range saw the warranty extended to 5 years on new vehicles. In addition, a 2-year warranty was added for owners of used cars with year/model between 2022 and 2024.

Major awards received by the American brand

Among the awards, one of the biggest highlights of the year was the Jeep Renegade, winner of the “Best Buy 2024” award, by Quatro Rodas, in the “SUV over R$120 thousand” category. The model also stood out in the “Os Eleitos” award, also from Quatro Rodas, leading its category as “Best Compact SUV,” and in the EXAME Casual ranking as “Best Luxury Car” up to R$150 thousand.

With the Compass, Jeep took home five awards. The Overland version of the model was chosen as the best option among SUVs up to R$ 270,000 in the Best Buy Award 2024, by Quatro Rodas magazine, strengthening its leadership position in the Brazilian market. The Blackhawk version, a new addition to the Compass portfolio launched this year with a 272-hp Hurricane turbocharged engine, was awarded “Best Sports SUV” for more than R$ 201,000 at the Top Car TV Awards. The model also won the Autoinforme Clean Mobility Award and stood out in two categories in the Folha Mauá rankings: Best Pickup and Best Acceleration among medium SUVs.

Also Clean Mobility Award for Jeep

The Jeep Commander distinguished itself in nine awards in 2024. The model won “Os Eleitos,” from Quatro Rodas, where it was chosen as the best large SUV, an award based on a questionnaire answered by car owners. With the Blackhawk version, the Commander was voted “Launch of the Year” by Automotive Business. The model also distinguished itself as “Best Large SUV” in Carsughi’s The Favorite Car 2024 Award, in the “Clean Mobility Award” as a Large Diesel 4×4 SUV, and in the Folha Mauá ranking as an average SUV in the Best Acceleration, Best Recovery, Best Road Fuel Economy and Urban Fuel Economy categories.

Reinforcing its reference in the SUV field, Jeep won the “Clean Mobility Award” with the Wrangler in the Large 4×4 SUV category. Jeep was also certified as one of the Brazilian brands offering the best customer experiences in the Automobiles category during the Experience Awards Mobilidade – ABX24, and won in the “Vehicles – Luxury Automobiles” category at the “Modern Consumer for Excellence in Services” Customer Awards.”