2025 Ram Rampage to feature new 200 HP 2.2 Turbodiesel engine

Ram Rampage has achieved success with both public and critics since its launch, and now becomes even more powerful with its 2025 range, with the arrival of the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine producing 200 HP and 450 Nm of torque. With this new engine, the 2025 Rampage becomes more agile and reduces fuel consumption. In addition to this update, the range will be enriched with the Big Horn version and will adopt new equipment across all versions.

2025 Ram Rampage engine delivers 200 HP and 450 Nm of torque and offers greater performance and efficiency

“The arrival of the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine with 200 HP and 450 Nm demonstrates that Ram Rampage successfully combines two very important points for customers: more performance and lower consumption. This was only possible thanks to the intensive use of cutting-edge technologies and Ram’s experience in developing increasingly strong, capable, and robust pickups. Furthermore, the new Big Horn version creates a new entry point for a pickup that is already synonymous with robustness and reliability. With this, the 2025 Rampage is even more unmatched, being up to our customers’ demands,” states Juliano Machado, Vice President of Ram for South America.

Developed globally and specifically prepared for South American requirements, the 16V 2,184 cc inline 4-cylinder engine delivers 200 HP at 3,500 rpm and a generous torque of 450 Nm (45.9 kgfm) at just 1,500 rpm. In other words, there’s more power and robustness available at low revs, resulting in even more agility and driving pleasure both on roads and highways. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h happens in less than 10 seconds, while 60 to 100 km/h and 80 to 120 km/h sprints are completed in 6.4 and 8.0 seconds respectively, resulting in safer overtaking.

The efficient nine-speed automatic transmission now adopts a 14% longer differential, allowing for reduced engine speeds at different velocities without losing 4X4 capability. The result is an even greater improvement in fuel consumption, which can reach 10.6 km/l in urban cycles and 13.3 km/l on highways. The Ram Rampage 2.2 Turbodiesel has been rated with the maximum grade “A” by the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV).

The Ram Rampage‘s 2.2 Turbodiesel engine combines the best of technology, featuring an aluminum cylinder head and dual valve timing, variable intake manifold, high-pressure diesel injection (2,000 bar), variable geometry turbocharger and electric exhaust valve, air-to-water intercooler, and dual engine cooling. The exhaust system features a dual gas recirculation system (EGR) and post-treatment with liquid-cooled urea injector, controlled by a single electronic control unit: a change made possible only through the adoption of faster and more efficient processors.

The new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine is available in all 2025 Ram Rampage versions, except for R/T, along with Auto 4×4 drive, which automatically distributes power to both axles. The drive system also has a reduced mode. Another element that helps the model in driving on different types of terrain is HDC (Hill Descent Control), which ensures the off-road capabilities that are in the brand’s DNA. The award-winning 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline engine with 272 HP and 400 Nm of torque is still available in Rebel, Laramie, and R/T versions, making the Rampage the most powerful and fastest pickup truck produced in South America.