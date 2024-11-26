Jeep Cherokee, first details of the new generation unveiled

As many people may have noticed, the Jeep Cherokee has been absent from market listings for quite some time. Now, however, it seems that the car is ready to regain a good share of the market. The new generation, currently scheduled for 2025, will be presented to the public completely renewed, both in terms of styling and technological innovations.

Jeep Cherokee ready to return to the market

The Jeep Cherokee, as anticipated, has long been all but disappeared from the U.S. automaker’s lineup of Stellantis from 2023. But as numerous rumors and previews from the manufacturer itself have recently confirmed, the Cherokee would now seem to be close to returning among Jeep’s most anticipated models.

As previously announced by Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa himself during the last Los Angeles Auto Show, the new generation Jeep Cherokee will be introduced to the market by Jeep starting in 2025. The news, in this case, can be attributed to the arrival on the list of the first hybrid engines for this specific model. Although so far the manufacturer has not introduced any further news regarding the actual technologies used for the range of engines that will characterize the list of the new Jeep Cherokee, some specialized industry publications have learned that the model will not have plug-in hybrid variants.

Possible changes for the new car

On the next Jeep Cherokee, the manufacturer would then like to introduce a step change in the strategy that has been used so far in the case of the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, for example. Indeed, in this case there is the availability of powertrains with plug-in hybrid technology. It must be said that at the heart of the decision to proceed differently with regard to what concerns the next Jeep Cherokee would be the uncertainty related to the market and the variables arising from the vote in the United States regarding support for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

Therefore, at the moment it seems that the only possibility offered by the hybrid for the next Cherokee will be represented by a mild hybrid technology, as the manufacturer already puts into practice in the case of the Jeep Avenger 4xe. Likewise, there is increasing talk about the possibility offered by electric powertrains combined with possible range extenders represented by gasoline engines; in this way the endothermic unit acts as a real generator for the electric unit. Stellantis already adopts such a system on the Ram 1500 in Ramcharger form.

Change also for the size of the new Cherokee

The next Jeep Cherokee really intends to impress in all respects. In fact, the car will not only change in terms of the powertrains used since compared to the previous generation it should introduce increased dimensions. This is by virtue of what was expressed a few months ago by the manufacturer when presenting production plans for the next generation of Jeep-branded models, where reference was made to the introduction of a new Segment D SUV that will come to market starting in 2027. In any case, it should retain smaller dimensions than the current Grand Cherokee, and by virtue of the availability of more “traditional” powertrains it should intercept the greatest favor from the public interested in purchasing it.