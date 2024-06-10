Jeep Cherokee: will the vehicle return to the brand’s lineup next year?

The American automotive market features a wide range of SUVs, which is not surprising, especially when it comes to large vehicles. The market in North America, in general, follows laws that have practically always put the focus on large, spacious, and tall cars. In other words, if the American consumer wants an SUV, they do not consider the compact option. While European SUVs tend to flaunt a design that is often delicate, American ones often have a more rugged yet equally robust appearance. Speaking of Jeep, it seems that the Cherokee might be making a comeback in the United States.

Jeep Cherokee could soon return to the brand’s lineup

The Jeep brand, part of Stellantis, has long been synonymous with reliability and success. The Jeep Cherokee, first introduced in 1974, has gained a large following in the United States, thanks to its versatility in both urban and rough terrain. After a decade, however, the Cherokee began to show its age, with sales declining compared to other newer models.

Recently, though, Jeep’s CEO announced some interesting news regarding the Cherokee. During the presentation event for the Wagoneer S electric off-roader, Jeep’s CEO revealed that the company will introduce two new SUVs next year. A D-segment model will arrive. Although the name was not mentioned, many believe it will be the new Cherokee.

It is expected that the new model will adopt a hybrid propulsion system. Therefore, the next Cherokee could be an electrified vehicle. Although no concrete details have been released by Jeep yet, there is much talk about the successor to the Cherokee, equipped with a plug-in hybrid engine.

One must also consider the decline in Jeep sales right after the discontinuation of Cherokee production: the importance of this iconic model cannot be denied, with a still crucial role in the market. The last Jeep Cherokee was equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine, a 2.2-liter diesel engine, and a 3.2-liter V6 gasoline engine, capable of generating 272 horsepower.

But Jeep will probably not continue with large-displacement engines. The company is evolving to meet modern needs. Will Jeep’s new mid-size SUV really be a new Cherokee?