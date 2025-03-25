2026 Jeep Cherokee: more details unveiled with innovative design

We had already mentioned in one of our articles last month that Jeep was working on the successor to the Cherokee. In addition, the first spy photos with heavy camouflage had been published and revealed. Now come the second ones that uncover more details about the upcoming new model

2026 Jeep Cherokee, spy photos reveal some details

The veil of secrecy over the new 2026 Jeep Cherokee is gradually lifting, revealing crucial details about its innovative design. The latest spy images released by Mopar Insiders confirm Jeep’s commitment to a sustainable future, with an exclusively hybrid powertrain, without sacrificing the iconic all-wheel drive (4×4) that made the Cherokee legendary.

The next generation Cherokee embraces a more classic SUV silhouette, combining rugged lines with cutting-edge technologies and a spacious, comfortable cabin. This fusion of tradition and innovation positions the Cherokee as an exciting addition to the Jeep lineup, ready to win over hybrid SUV enthusiasts.

The new SUV will be positioned between the Compass and Grand Cherokee

We already anticipated in one of our articles last month that when production of the Jeep Cherokee ended, the automaker promised that it would not really be the end for this model. After several years, an interesting development has finally arrived, as the first spy photos of this model’s successor have appeared. The new SUV will be positioned between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee. However, we still do not know what name will actually be chosen. In fact, Stellantis recently hinted that the Cherokee name may no longer be used, especially after the request of Native Americans. We will see if it turns out to be so. The first spy photos were still heavily camouflaged with camouflage film and fake elements. At first glance, the prototype borrows several styling cues from the new Wagoneer S. Overall, the model appears to be slightly larger than the old Cherokee.

The major details unveiled of the new model

And indeed , now from Mopar Insiders come the second camouflaged spy photos but where some additional details can be seen. The seven-slot grille, an iconic symbol of the Jeep brand, remains a key element while providing efficient ventilation for the internal combustion engine. The LED headlights, with their sleek, technological design, add a modern touch to the front end.

The vehicle’s silhouette, with its traditional SUV shape, stands out from the bolder fastback appearance of the Wagoneer S.

Spy images reveal a sculpted body and a more imposing stance, suggesting larger dimensions than the previous model. Unlike the Wagoneer S, which sports a distinctive rear spoiler, the new Cherokee opts for a more functional design, favoring cargo space over extreme aerodynamics.

New Cherokee’ engine and equipment

The beating heart of the new 2026 Jeep Cherokee will be a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which, as anticipated in a recent article, will be produced at the Dundee Engine Plant in Michigan. This newly developed unit will be paired with a three-speed hybrid transmission, marking a turning point for Jeep in the North American market with its first offering of an exclusively hybrid vehicle.

Although exact power figures remain to be revealed, it is expected that this hybrid configuration will be optimized to offer an ideal balance between fuel efficiency and dynamic performance. The goal is to position the Cherokee as a competitive option in the growing hybrid SUV segment, meeting the needs of an increasingly environmentally and performance-conscious public.

According to information available from Mopar Insiders website, the Jeep Cherokee will be offered in three main trims at launch: Sport, Latitude (called North in Canada) and Limited. A more rugged off-road variant is expected to be introduced for the 2027 model year, further expanding the range. However, at launch, all models will be equipped with all-wheel drive (4×4) as standard, underscoring Jeep’s commitment to performance in all conditions.

The flagship trim, the Limited, as written by the source and highlighted in the spy images, will be distinguished by a number of premium features. These include 20-inch wheels with a split 5-spoke design, a panoramic sunroof for a brighter and more airy driving experience, and advanced driver assistance technologies. Prominent among these is Jeep’s STLA AutoDrive system, which offers hands-free driving capabilities, bringing the Cherokee to the forefront of technology and comfort.