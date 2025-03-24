HEMI V8 engines: production restarts in Michigan in August 2025

Stellantis may soon bring back its iconic Hemi V8 engine. In fact, news has come from the United States in recent weeks that Stellantis has decided to focus again on the Hemi V8 engine that will be produced at the Dundee plant.

Stellantis, the iconic HEMI V8 engine

A decision that certainly rekindles the passion of fans of these powerful engines and marks a ‘return to basics’ for the automotive giant. As we had already anticipated in a recent article, the news came from an email that made the rounds on the Web, probably sent by an insider of a dealership that sells cars of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands in Wisconsin. According to a report made public by the website Sportsnaut, Stellantis’ plans for the future of its flagship models were reportedly unveiled at an internal event. The leaked message speaks volumes: the legendary 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is set to make its return, and it may not be the only one. In fact, there are also rumors that a more powerful 6.4-liter variant, already found on heavy-duty models, may be on its way. This would mean additional adrenaline for the Ram 1500, which would again compete at the top of the segment in terms of performance.

Rumors Hemi V8 engine production from August

Well, and now, according to sources at Mopar Insiders, production of the HEMI V8 engine will resume in August at the Dundee plant in the United States. This will not just be a reissue of the classic 5.7-liter, but a relaunch of the entire Hemi V8 family. This means that Stellantis also plans to put the high-performance 6.4-liter Hemi “Apache” V8 and the mighty supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8s back into production.

This strategic move by Stellantis represents a strong signal in the automotive landscape, where the trend seemed to be toward electrification. The return of the Hemi V8 engine demonstrates that the passion for internal combustion engines is still alive and that Stellantis is ready to meet the needs of an audience that seeks high performance and an unmistakable sound.

Dundee, Michigan plant as HEMI V8 revival

Starting in August, then, as anticipated here in the lines above, the Dundee plant in Michigan will become the beating heart of this rebirth, marking an exciting chapter in American automotive history.

Previously, production of this iconic powerplant was concentrated at the Saltillo, Mexico plant. However, the transition to the more modern twin-turbocharged Hurricane I6 engines had caused many to fear the ultimate demise of the HEMI V8.

So, contrary to expectations, Stellantis decided to reconsider its plans. This change of direction, fueled by new political influences and a renewed desire to meet enthusiast demand, rekindles hopes of seeing the HEMI V8 roar back onto the roads.

Rumors, from authoritative sources such as Mopar Insiders, confirm Stellantis’ intention to reintroduce the HEMI V8 to its engine lineup. A decision that reignites the passion of powerful engine lovers and promises to bring back an automotive icon.

Solid Gen 3 architecture base and larger displacement

Sources then confirm that the returning HEMI V8 engines will retain the solid base of the Gen 3 architecture, a pillar of reliability and power. However, Stellantis not stopping at tradition: significant upgrades and improvements are planned, ready to further elevate the performance of this iconic powerplant.

The new features do not end there. A new HEMI variant with increased displacement is expected to arrive, an addition that promises to unleash even more power and adrenaline.