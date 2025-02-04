Jeep working on Cherokee successor: first spy photos revealed

When Jeep Cherokee production ended, the automaker had promised it wouldn’t really be the end for this model. After several years, an interesting development has finally arrived as the first spy photos of this model’s successor have appeared. The new SUV will be positioned between the Compass and Grand Cherokee. However, we don’t yet know what name will actually be chosen. In fact, Stellantis has recently implied that the Cherokee name might no longer be used, especially after the request from Native Americans. We’ll see if that turns out to be the case.

Jeep Cherokee: here are the first spy photos of the new model

The test mule featured in these spy photos is obviously still disguised with camouflage film and fake elements. However, the profile is easily recognizable as that of a Jeep. Moreover, looking carefully at the camouflage on the front, you can make out the classic 7-slot grille that characterizes all Jeeps. At first glance, the prototype borrows several styling cues from the new Wagoneer S. Overall, the model appears to be slightly larger than the old Cherokee.

It seems this new SUV is based on Stellantis Group’s STLA Large platform, the same one underpinning the Wagoneer S and the Recon. However, it won’t be offered in a 100% electric version, at least initially. Depending on the markets, it will feature hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. In particular, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Antonio Filosa recently confirmed that a new hybrid Jeep would arrive this year. What type of powertrain might be used? We don’t know yet. The test mule does have an exhaust pipe, which confirms there’s an internal combustion engine under the hood.

The images don’t show the interior, which could have a similar layout to the Wagoneer S with large screens for the instruments and infotainment system. Jeep hasn’t yet announced a date for the official debut of the Cherokee‘s successor. However, as mentioned earlier, the presentation is expected by the end of the year. So, we’ll likely know more soon.