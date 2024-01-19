Jeep Wagoneer S: the first teaser previews the design of the new electric SUV

Jeep steps up its electrification offensive with the Wagoneer S, an electric SUV coming in 2024. Previewed in 2022, the model sparked interest with initial details revealed during the concept presentation, now confirmed by a recent teaser. Jeep plans to market this SUV in the United States in the fall of 2024, and then it will reach major global markets, including Europe, between late 2024 and early 2025.

Jeep Wagoneer S: first teaser of the new electric SUV released

Analysis of the teaser shows that the design of the Wagoneer S stays true to the prototype shown in 2022. The front will feature a new seven-slot grille with LED lighting, making the electric SUV’s design even more imposing with its length of over 5 meters. The Wagoneer S marks a significant shift for Jeep: it will be available exclusively in an electric version, thus excluding traditional powertrains. The brand confirms that this SUV will have a power output of around 600 HP, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

While updates on the range have not been provided, 2022 projections indicated about 640 km per charge. The model will come equipped with 4xe all-wheel drive. The Wagoneer S is based on Stellantis’s STLA Large platform. We await further information on this new Jeep SUV, promising to be a significant turning point in the American manufacturer’s lineup.

In recent weeks, the brand also launched the new Jeep Compass in the Italian market, bringing several innovations. The model, along with the Renegade and Avenger, was among the best-selling in Italy last year, entering the Top 10 in various segments. As for the Jeep Wagoneer S, as the official launch in the United States draws closer, more information will emerge regarding technical specifications and pricing.