Jeep Brazil promotes Black November with exclusive offers throughout the month

The commercial action offers unmissable conditions for the brand’s domestic line: zero fees and 5-year warranty. Jeep Gear also enters Black November Jeep and brings several items at incredible prices. In 2024, the well-known “Black Friday” takes place at the end of November, but Jeep customers will enjoy an entire month of exclusive deals and unmissable conditions valid for the brand’s entire lineup.

Black November and enticing offers for the Jeep brand



“Black November Jeep” brings with it unmissable promotions in a nationwide campaign involving 225 Jeep dealerships in Brazil. Focused on the digital environment, the offers will be available on the brand’s website: Jeep Exclusive Offersuntil November 30, linking virtual channels directly with dealership offers. In this way, the public will be able to check the offers throughout the month on the official website, completing the purchase at the dealer closest to home.

To further encourage negotiations later this month, the entire domestic Jeep lineup-Renegade, Compass and Commander-has incredible opportunities. For the Jeep Compass, in addition to the Sport version at R$152,990, for the purchase of the Longitude, S Series and Overland versions Jeep is offering zero fees, with 60 percent down payment on the balance in 36 installments, and to top it off, FIPE table pricing for vehicles of any make, plus a 5-year Jeep Warranty.

And the iconic Jeep Renegade has not been left out. The model comes with zero interest, 60 percent down payment and balance in 36 installments in all versions, as well as an overvaluation of the customer’s used model of any make. All Jeep Black November deals are at Exclusive Jeep deals.

Jeep equipment available in online store

The Jeep store has also gone all in on Black November Jeep and offers several items with discounts of up to 70 percent. In addition, the Jeep virtual store also features the Buy & Win cumulative gift action, which is automatically activated in the shopping cart when the minimum value is reached without applying a coupon. For purchases above R$249.99, customers receive a metal keychain; above R$499.99, get a compact wallet; and above R$999.99, customers receive a Jeep beauty case.