Jeep Renegade, what will the first electric version look like? A potential preview

With the new generation, Jeep Renegade will also become electric. Its debut is scheduled for 2026 and, despite the limited information available, digital creators are trying to imagine what its design will look like. In particular, the render created by Diego Lima Design appears to be the most interesting. The proposed render combines the classic style of the Jeep Renegade with that of the latest models on the market.

The front features the classic Renegade style, clearly influenced by models such as Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee, and Compass. Here we find the brand’s classic flat nose, with daytime running lights in the bumper and a large air intake. The pronounced wheel arches remain a distinctive feature both in the front and rear. The front door handles are flush, while the rear ones are hidden. The side mirrors are more reminiscent of a sedan than a traditional SUV. Despite these details, the new 2026 Jeep Renegade maintains a robust and imposing appearance, in line with the identity of the current model.

It’s difficult to say if this will be its final design, as a radical departure from the current model is not expected. However, it is a very interesting render. The Jeep Renegade is expected to debut in both electric and hybrid versions. The strategy to follow should be the same as that used by Stellantis for the Jeep Avenger.

The Jeep Renegade, which will most likely be based on the Smart Car platform, should also debut in the United States. According to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, the prices of the electric version will be affordable and should be close to the prices of other versions. As stated by Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep, the brand intends to reach 1 million sales per year in the United States. To do this, it needs several alternatives. The electric version alone in this case might not be enough.