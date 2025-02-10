Jeep brand presents two-minute film Big Game starring Harrison Ford

Actor Harrison Ford headlined the Jeep brand’s epic Big Game commercial tonight, Sun., Feb. 9. The spot, which was kept top secret until its reveal during the telecast on Sunday night, features Ford in the two two-minute film “Owner’s Manual.”

Stellantis, Big Game with Jeep and Ram

Stellantis is the only automaker airing commercials during this year’s Big Game, with appearances from both the Jeep and Ram brands. The two-minute “Owner’s Manual” film was directed by Academy Award-nominated director James Mangold (“A Complete Unknown,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Wolverine”).

“Owner’s Manual” was produced by Minted Content in collaboration with Stellantis, bringing together Harrison Ford, James Mangold and Advertising Hall of Fame member and Emmy Award-winning Stellantis Global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois, to craft a film that stands out with its intimate and reflective storytelling.

The Jeep brand’s film stars legendary film actor Harrison Ford speaking to the fact that with all the infinite possibilities that life offers, people, unlike cars, don’t have the advantage of an owner’s manual that can help guide their decisions, so ultimately choose what makes them happy.

Says Ford in the film, “Choose what makes you happy. My friends, my family, my work make me happy. This Jeep (Wrangler 4xe) makes me happy … even though my name is Ford. That’s my owner’s manual. Get out there. Write your own.”

“Together with Harrison Ford and Oscar-nominated director James Mangold, we worked very closely with each other to create an intimate film that would stand out through its quiet nature, very much opposite of what viewers have come to expect from Big Game commercials, but very consistent with many of our past films for the event over the years,” said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. “The Jeep brand ethos is one steeped in freedom, adventure and passion, born in America, but recognized and lived around the world. And as our 84-year history continues to unfold, we also want to remind our Jeep 4×4 vehicle owners that when they set out for the types of adventures for which our brand is singularly known to inspire, there will be a Jeep for everyone.

“I’m very proud about this in-house creation, a first at Stellantis for a Big Game commercial. It sets a new standard and creates a more meaningful and authentic way to collaborate with the industry’s most respected artists.” – said Harrison Ford about working with the Jeep brand on the commercial, “I said ‘yes’ to doing this commercial because of the script. It’s a very straightforward communication about life and ends with getting in a Jeep vehicle, that’s the hook. It didn’t require me to reintroduce myself, point to the fact that in my life I’ve been many things and known for specific projects or roles. It’s just a quiet talk from somebody sharing an idea. I love the way it developed.”

“Battle-born and forged in steel in 1941, the Jeep brand has represented freedom and adventure, pushing the limits, taking on the competition and overpowering every obstacle for over 80 years,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. “In this year’s Big Game commercial, the Jeep brand has THE guy who epitomizes adventure both on screen and off. In film, Harrison Ford has overcome the odds and flown from one side of the galaxy to the other all in the name of it, and in real life, he’s known to blaze his own trail. So, yes, Ford knows a thing or two about what the Jeep brand is all about.

“As America’s most patriotic brand for the last 23 years running, it only makes sense for the Jeep brand to continue to be one of the industry’s greatest creative supporters of the Big Game. And there was no greater stage to have Ford admit to America just how happy Jeep makes him.” “Owner’s Manual” also includes an original score, “Go Anywhere,” written and performed by Sony Music Publishing artist Nathaniel Murphy, specifically for the Jeep brand film.

Also reflected in the two-minute film is the Jeep brand’s long-standing relationship with the USO (United Service Organizations). As the Jeep brand continues to expand its portfolio offering multi-energy platforms across its iconic 4×4 vehicles, the brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Jeep Wagoneer S, is launching first in U.S. and Canada and arriving now to Jeep EV-certified U.S. dealers. The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited has a starting U.S. MSRP of $66,995 (including $1,795 destination) and qualifies for the Inflation Reduction Act retail and lease EV credits.

The brand also recently announced its 2025 Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 Special Edition, honoring its heritage and celebrating the original, combat-born-and-bred Jeep vehicle – the legendary 1941 Willys MB. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe reigns as America’s No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid. Back by popular demand, fueled by the enthusiasm of the Jeep community, the brand also recently announced the return of the optional TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for the 2025 Jeep Wrangler four-door model equipped with the 3.6-liter V-6 engine.