Ram Heavy Duty 2025, in this video Tim Kuniskis explains everything there is to know

Check to see Cole Hauser of Yellowstone as he tackles one challenging task after another to find out if the new Ram Heavy Duty 2025 is really ready for Yellowstone.

The New Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel Engine

Yesterday, Ram unveiled its new Ram 2025 heavy-duty trucks, equipped with a new 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine. The latest Ram heavy-duty trucks relentlessly deliver maximum effort with a unique combination of exceptional comfort, innovation, technology and capability.

“More than 70 percent of Ram heavy-duty customers opt for diesel, and for 2025 we have capitalized on this demand and long-term durability with an improved Cummins engine paired with a new eight-speed transmission,” said Tim Kuniskis. “This is a very specific pickup truck segment that requires a powerful tool: each Ram 2500 2025 we sell allows the potential for 1075 lb.-ft. of torque in each gear, for a 70 percent increase in torque delivery over the previous generation 2500.”

Ram 2500 e 3500 Heavy Duty Powertrain

The Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty 2025 offers customers two engine options: the new 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine and the standard 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine. The new Cummins Turbo Diesel engine and upgrades to the eight-speed TorqueFlite HD transmission allow a towing capacity of 36,610 pounds with a more fuel-efficient rear axle ratio of 3.42. Previously, maximum towing was only available with a 4.10 deck ratio.

The Ram 2500 2025 now offers the Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine, which results in faster 0-60 mph times (6.9 seconds versus 8.0 seconds on the MY 2024).

A new TorqueFlite transmission

A new electronic transmission at the steering column and an eight-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission are standard on both engines.

The Ram Heavy Duty engine control system recognizes whether the truck is loaded or unloaded, and the new TorqueFlite transmission allows smooth second gear starts when unloaded.

The all-new 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel is rated at 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque, while the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 is rated at 405 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque. Capacity includes a maximum towing capacity of 36,610 lb. (diesel) and a maximum payload of 7,590 lb. (gasoline). The maximum trailer weights with maximum gooseneck and conventional Ram 3500 Heavy Duty hitch for 2025 are 36,610 pounds and 23,000 pounds, respectively.

For 2025, the Ram Heavy Duty lineup includes the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn and Limited models.

The new Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty 2025 trucks are expected to arrive in dealerships this quarter. Ram 2500 Heavy Duty – starting at $47,560, including destination. Ram 3500 Heavy Duty – starting at $48,565, including destination.

The Ram Heavy Duty lineup is built in Saltillo, Mexico, and is scheduled to arrive in dealerships this quarter (Q1 2025).

The new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty is part of Ram’s significant contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a key element of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Stellantis is committed to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, all while achieving net carbon zero by 2038.