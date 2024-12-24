Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 arrives in dealerships

The first 2025 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Willys ’41 have finally arrived at dealerships

This very special model brings together the legendary history of Jeep’s military past with the latest hybrid technology, which makes a perfect homage to the 1941 Willys MB, the vehicle that started all this history. Essentially, we can say that the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Willys ’41 is a completely limited edition that perfectly combines the rugged looks and adventurous features of the original Willys with modern technology, providing consumers with a unique driving experience and a tribute to an off-road icon.

Exterior and interior features

As for the exterior, the Willys ’41 comes in a military olive green-inspired livery with 17-inch wheels and 33-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires, a clear nod to the vehicle’s past and history. Hood decals and military graphics take care of finishing the authentic look, making this Wrangler a true tribute to Jeep’s history.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 is a great modern homage to the legendary Willys MB. The interior is rich in historic details, which feature vintage brown cloth seats, an olive-colored dashboard, and an original “41” logo on the gearshift. For a complete open-air experience, there are also several possibilities and roof options. We’re talking about a body-color hardtop, an electric soft top or an exclusive brown canvas soft top.

Engine and public sale price

Under the hood of this magnificent Jeep is the innovative Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system. This powertrain combined a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with two electric motors and a high-performance battery, which was assembled to give the car an electric range of 21 miles and a fuel consumption of 49 MPGe. Despite the modern technologies, the Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 also decided to keep its off-road roots with steel bumpers and a locking rear differential.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Willys ’41 is now on sale with a base price of $61,825. This special model, a tribute to the Jeep Willys of World War II, has already recently been seen in dealerships. Some particularly accessorized examples rolled off the production lines that were then sold at higher prices, such as the $71,900 one that included several additional options.

These extra optionals include the new ’41 exterior color, which is a shade inspired by military vehicles of the era. The Sky One-Touch Powertop, an electric sunroof for enjoying outdoor driving. Finally, Active Safety, Technology and Convenience packages have also been added. These packages add various features such as driver assistance systems, advanced infotainment systems, and extra comfort. Also important to note that prices can differ depending on the options that are chosen and the region in which it is being bought. Jeep also offers excellent incentives that can lower the final cost and mitigate expenses. So the advice remains to get in touch with your local dealer for the most up-to-date offers. Surely winning one of these beautiful cars also means participating in the history of the brand and what has been done in the past to carry it forward in time.