Jeep Avenger will be sold in four versions in Brazil

Jeep Avenger: four versions coming to Brazil

The new Jeep Avenger is about to land in Brazil with four distinct trims: Altitude, Longitude, 85th Anniversary and Sahara. All variants will be equipped with a Turbo 200 Hybrid engine mated to a CVT transmission.

Production, according to Autos Segredos sources, will begin in May 2026 at the Stellantis plant in Porto Real (RJ). This same production site is already active for models such as the Citroën C3, C3 Aircross and Basalt.

With a revamped design, the Jeep Avenger SUV is meant to capture a slice of the booming Brazilian market, confirming rumors of its local production.

Jeep Avenger for the Brazilian market: four versions coming soon

The Brazilian automotive market welcomes the Jeep Avenger, a much-anticipated addition that will be available in four trims: Altitude, Longitude, 85th Anniversary and Sahara. This SUV is distinguished by a specific configuration designed for the local market, combining performance and efficiency.

Under the hood, the Brazilian Avenger exclusively mounts the 1.0-liter Turbo 200 Flex Hybridengine. This powertrain is supported by a 12-volt mild hybrid system, already known on other models such as the Fiat Pulse and Fastback. The integrated electric motor functions as an alternator and starter motor, improving overall efficiency. Depending on the fuel, it delivers 130 hp on ethanol and 125 hp on gasoline.

Transmission is handled by a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, a well-established choice already employed on several models of the Fiat, Peugeot and Citroën brands.

Although the overall aesthetics remain true to Jeep design, the Brazilian version of the Avenger, which will debut with the 2027 model year, introduces some differences from its European counterpart. The changes focus mainly on the front end, which features a revamped design. The interior has also been given special attention, looking more refined while maintaining the same layout. Finally, the rear shows an update of the headlights, which retain the original shape but with a new interior design.

New interior design for the 2027 Jeep Avenger in Brazil

In fact, the interior is designed to provide a modern and comfortable driving experience. You’ll find a fully digital instrument cluster and a horizontally suspended multimedia system that blends seamlessly into the design of the dashboard. The latter features central air vents that extend almost its entire width, giving it a touch of elegance. The uniquely designed multifunction steering wheel ensures control of all major functions.

With its compact dimensions, the Avenger 2027 offers surprising roominess. It measures 4.08 meters long, 1.78 meters wide and 1.53 meters high, with a 2.56-meter wheelbase that maximizes interior space. The 380-liter trunk also proves practical and versatile for everyday life.

The Jeep Avenger 2027 stands to become a fearsome opponent to models such as the Fiat Pulse, Renault Kardian and VW Tera, thanks to its combination of style, technology and practicality.