Ram: Ambassador Pol Tarrès sets new World Altitude Record

Pol Tarrès, the ambassador for RAM Trucks Europe, reaches new heights of boundless epicness, both on four and two wheels. Merely two years after making history and setting the world altitude record on a Yamaha Ténéré 700, the Spanish extreme enduro rider recently returned to Chile. This time, he raised the bar even higher, not only breaking his record but also setting a new altitude record for a single-cylinder motorcycle.

In collaboration with RAM Trucks Chile, RAM Trucks Europe supported this endeavor by providing Pol Tarrès and his team from Trece Racing Society with a RAM 1500 BIGHORN powered by a 3.6-liter eTorque V6 engine that produces 309 horsepower.

The expedition aimed to scale Ojos del Salado, the Earth’s highest volcano, the second-highest mountain in the Andes, and the highest peak in Chile. Many other athletes and vehicles have attempted to conquer this uninhabitable place, with its steep rocky slopes, scree, and snow mounds, but none have been as successful as Tarrès so far.

“Preparing for this challenge was tough; many said it was impossible,” stated project manager Javi Echevarria. “But as a team, we know that’s precisely what drives Pol, to do exactly what nobody believes is possible. It truly was a team effort and would have been impossible without everyone involved in the preparation and technical support.”

Mountain sickness and the scarcity of oxygen were constant companions of the team during a two-week acclimatization process. The performance and reliability of RAM Trucks proved crucial during these long days of preparation, as they transported the entire eight-person crew, three Yamaha motorcycles, and a quad nearly 5,000 meters above sea level, amid strong winds and unexpected snowfalls.

“Above 6,000 meters, everything seems to move incredibly slowly, the physical exhaustion is indescribable, and there’s no room for error,” commented Pol Tarrès. “Even walking is a challenge, let alone riding a motorcycle at these altitudes. Having our RAM Trucks as technical support vehicles even at 5,800 meters was essential for resting, planning, and preparing the attempt with perfect timing.”

The mental, physical, and mechanical challenges faced by Tarrès and his team during this test of endurance cannot be easily conveyed in words alone. To reveal more about the behind-the-scenes of this feat, RAM Trucks Europe will collaborate with Trece Racing Society on the “Boundless by RAM” series, which will soon be released through social media channels.