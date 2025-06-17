2026 Fiat Argo will have Urban 1.3 Firefly version with CVT transmission

A new and super interesting version is about to debut in Brazil: the Fiat Argo Urban 1.3 Firefly with CVT transmission.

The 2026 Fiat Argo 2026: new proposal for the Brazilian market

According to previews from AutosSegredos, Fiat is set to launch the new Urban 1.3 CVT version of the 2026 Fiat Argo in the Brazilian market in the coming months. This addition will be strategically positioned between the Drive and Trekking trims, sharing with them the 1.3 Firefly engine and practical CVT transmission.

Fiat’s goal is to offer a more refined, less off-road-oriented alternative to the Trekking version. If Fiat follows the example of the Panda Urban, we can expect the Fiat Argo Urban 2026 to be distinguished by a number of aesthetic details that will enhance its styling. We are talking about elements such as painted rearview mirrors, elegant side moldings and roof bars in matte black, capable of giving it a modern and distinctive look. This version promises to appeal to those looking for a versatile car with a touch of urban elegance and all the convenience of an automatic transmission. By the end of the year, Brazil is preparing to welcome the 2026 Fiat Argo in a refreshed guise.

Engine and performance

Under the hood, the new 2026 Argo maintains the reliability of the 1.3-liter Firefly engine. This powerplant is capable of delivering 107 hp when fueled with ethanol and 98 hp with gasoline. Maximum torque stands at 13.6 kgfm with ethanol and 13.1 kgfm with gasoline, respectively. Rounding out the performance picture is a CVT automatic transmission that simulates up to seven gears, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience that is perfect for both city traffic and out-of-town trips.

Design and equipment

The Urban version of the Fiat Argo 2026 is designed for those looking for a vehicle that can combine a metropolitan look with excellent versatility. Standard features include air conditioning, electric power steering, power windows and central locking. There is no shortage of a multimedia system for entertainment, alloy wheels that enhance its design, and a security alarm. With these features, the Fiat Argo 2026 presents itself as a truly attractive option for the Brazilian market, offering a harmonious balance of efficiency, comfort, and state-of-the-art technology.

Safety

The Fiat Argo Urban 1.3 CVT is designed to meet and exceed current safety regulations. Already in production, the car is equipped with a full set of safety systems, providing peace of mind and protection. You’ll find on board ABS brakes with EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) for effective and controlled braking, and dual front airbags to protect driver and passenger in case of impact. There’s no shortage of ISOFIX child seat anchorage system, which facilitates safe installation, and traction and stability controls to keep the vehicle stable even in difficult conditions. In addition, Hill Start Assist makes restarts on inclines a breeze.

All that remains is to wait until the coming months for official confirmations and to find out any further news regarding this long-awaited model.