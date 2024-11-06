Jeep Avenger MY25 is now available to order

This event marks an ambitious new milestone in Jeep’s history with an exciting array of new features. The first Jeep model to offer a 100% electric powertrain, Avenger combines a rich tradition of features with the eco-conscious needs of today’s drivers, introducing a historic option to Jeep’s legendary lineup.

Jeep Avenger 2025, new features, design and customer-centric choices

Designed to offer uncompromising freedom and adventure in a compact yet bold aesthetic, Jeep Avenger has quickly established itself as a trendsetter in the B-SUV market. Since its debut in late 2023, it has already captured the attention of more than 120,000 customers across Europe, expressing all its appeal and cementing its role as a revolutionary player in its segment.

The Jeep Avenger 2025 range, already offered in 100-hp 1.2 gasoline, e-Hybrid and Full-Electric versions, is now enriched with the highly anticipated 136-hp 4xe model, marking a significant step forward in the B-SUV segment. This innovative variant combines Jeep’s legendary off-road capability with a lightweight powertrain, and all-wheel-drive architecture, designed for environmentally friendly mobility. Orders for the Avenger 4xe recently opened for the Upland trim and the exclusive The North Face Edition, generating excitement among both environmentally conscious drivers and adventure enthusiasts as it sets a new benchmark in sustainable performance.

Outfittings focused on improving driving

Every trim in the 2025 Avenger range has been carefully updated to enhance the driving experience. The Longitude trim now features Keyless Start, making it an excellent option for customers seeking convenience and comfort. The Altitude trim benefits from substantial improvements, such as LED fog lights, 180-degree “drone view” rear camera, automatic high-beam headlights, Keyless Start system, and auto-dimming rear-view mirror, which provide greater safety and ease of use. Finally, the Summit trim updates its offerings by making Keyless Entry and hands-free proximity tailgate opening available as options through the Infotainment & Convenience pack, offering flexibility and customization without forcing overly complex choices. This simplification not only optimizes the customer experience, but also updates the price lists between Altitude and Summit trim levels, ensuring excellent value for money at every level.

Jeep has streamlined the offerings of the MY25 Avenger to focus on key customer needs, making the choice process smoother and more straightforward with a simplified package strategy with Infotainment & Convenience Pack and Winter Pack available on all trim levels. Leather Pack and Open-Air Sunroof are exclusively reserved for Altitude and Summit trim levels to enable custom upgrades.

Jeep has also revised the color scheme for the Avenger 2025, introducing the stylish new pastel gray “Storm” in all trims, replacing the previous “Lake” hue, adding a refined touch to the range’s adventurous appeal.

Artificial intelligence as a major innovation

One of the standout features of the new MY25 Jeep Avenger is the integration of ChatGPT in the guise of a versatile virtual co-pilot, capable of amplifying every aspect of the Jeep experience. With a focus on entertainment, ChatGPT is much more than a voice assistant. It is a companion that, leveraging generative artificial intelligence, optimizes journeys with insight, motivation and a genuine understanding of Jeep’s legendary values-Freedom, Adventure, Passion and Authenticity.

ChatGPT is available with Connected Navigation and Connect PLUS contracts, which offer an intelligent virtual assistant to enrich every journey. This feature is also accessible on existing Jeep Avenger models, provided they have an active Connect PLUS contract. The news came from a Nov. 6 press release from Stellantis, within which you can also find more information and details regarding the new model.