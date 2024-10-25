Stellantis Brazil uses ChatGPT for Image Recognition Technology

The technology facilitates service and customer interaction. In addition, the new feature improves communication with digital modernization and the use of artificial intelligence to recognize text, audio and images. Such innovation was launched with the New Citroën Basalt and will certainly be extended to other Stellantis models in the future.

Technological innovation for Stellantis in Brazil

Stellantis, through a press release on Oct. 24, announced the implementation of image recognition technology via ChatGPT on its WhatsApp service platform. This new feature puts the company at the forefront of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) among automakers, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service. This is a real advancement in this field, enabling the automotive group to stay ahead of the times and the market, satisfying a large number of needs, given the great importance of the role of technology nowadays.

Following the successful implementation of ChatGPT for text and voice messaging at the launch of the Ram Rampage in 2023, Stellantis has expanded the functionality to the Jeep Compass, Fiat Toro, Fiat Titano, Peugeot 2008 and e2008 models. Now, the possibilities of using artificial intelligence have been expanded with its latest launch, the Citroën Basalt coupe SUV, which enables image recognition. With this integration, customers will be able to interact with it even more dynamically and efficiently.

Functionality of the new intelligent technology

The new feature allows users to send an image of their instrument cluster, and artificial intelligence will help indicate its meaning and suggest the most appropriate procedure to the automaker. In addition to providing all the details about the car’s main features and configurations, the artificial intelligence speeds up diagnosis and offers customized solutions in real time.

“The implementation of this technology is part of Stellantis’ commitment to leading the automotive industry in the era of digital transformation and promoting technology solutions that meet the needs and expectations of our customers. Not only does the innovation offer convenience to consumers, it also maximizes response time and ensures greater assertiveness in identifying requests,” reinforces Geraldo Barra, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience for South America.

Chat GPT, as the focus of this major innovation

Direct and efficient customer service interaction experience, which already had options for sales and lead generation, towing, recall consultation and planning, service planning, dealer referral, connected services, loyalty program, and manual consultation via WhatsApp, will now integrate ChatGPT and image recognition in upcoming releases. This functionality will also be available for other models, and the new technology will be included for all brands in the coming months.

The WhatsApp has proven to be an essential communication channel for Stellantis. With an 80% satisfaction rate for the digital service, the platform has become the preferred channel for customers, being responsible for receiving more than 70% of all consumer contacts with the automaker. Furthermore, the channel has registered more than 300 thousand users in the past 12 months, promoting more than 700 thousand accesses to digital service options, proving its representativeness and effectiveness in bringing the brand closer to consumers.