Jeep Avenger: first sneak peeks of the prototype in Brazil

The Jeep Avenger, the compact SUV that has conquered Europe, is ready to make its entry into Brazil as well. Early sightings of the camouflaged prototype have ignited the enthusiasm of a number of the brand’s enthusiasts, which anticipates a major entry into the Brazilian market.

Jeep Avenger in America

The latest rumors about the Jeep Avenger coming to South America are becoming more and more heated and concrete. In Brazil, in fact, there are already several sightings of a prototype of the car, which has greatly raised the hopes of fans of the North American models. At the moment Stellantis has not yet announced anything publicly, but all signs seem to indicate that there is a great likelihood that the small SUV may soon be added to the range available in Brazil.

The first public appearance of the Jeep Avenger in Brazil was made public by some photographers who promptly shared on social media. The images, despite the heavy camouflage, revealed the unmistakable lines of the model, particularly in the headlight area where it is easily recognizable. The proportions of the vehicle, moreover, seem to suggest that it is a prototype already very close to the final version that will arrive on the market at an indefinite date. This picture was shared by the 206 Projects profile and also posted by journalist João Anacleto

A strategic positioning in the Brazilian market

The entry of Jeep Avenger, does not come at a random time, as the American brand is renewing its range in Brazil. Precisely for this reason with the recent launch of the new generation of Renegade, which features more generous dimensions and more complete equipment, they open the door to a space for the compact SUV segment. Precisely the Avenger, which holds a much more accessible price to a higher number of users, could be the car destined to fill this gap, attracting a more youthful and quality/price-conscious audience as well.

Anyway, it seems that the Avenger model that is currently destined for Brazil, could arrive with some modifications, if the European one is taken as reference. The first rumors talking about internal changes, which were considered too minimalist in reference to the habits of Brazilians. Precisely for this reason, Jeep could decide to enrich the features inside, also using higher quality materials and more complete equipment.

Integrated production in the Stellantis ecosystem

The Jeep Avenger shares the CMP platform with other models in the Stellantis group, such as the Peugeot 2008 and Citroën C3 Aircross. This sharing factor, also optimizes production costs for the brand. The car could be produced at the Porto Real plant in Brazil, where other Stellantis group models are already assembled. This choice would make it possible to take advantage of the existing infrastructure and integrate the new SUV into the production line without any difficulty.

Therefore, the Jeep Avenger’s arrival in Brazil symbolizes great news for the local market, but also for the market throughout South America. The compact SUV in question already has a design that attracts a lot of attention, as well as its compact size and versatility. It is therefore a vehicle that has every chance of achieving great success in Brazil. Now we just have to wait for official communications from the Stellantis group so that we can know all the details about its commercialization.