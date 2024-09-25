New hybrid SUV in South America: Avenger could land in Brazil

Stellantis is continuing the story of sustainable motoring, now with special attention dedicated to the Latin American market. At the center of the current revolution is always an American Stellantis brand, namely Jeep with its Avenger model. The famous electric SUV should be ready to try to conquer the Brazilian market as well. In order to bring this major project to fruition, the automaker has allocated a lot of resources and has chosen precisely the Porto Real plant as the center of everything for production.

Stellantis continues to invest in Brazil

The Stellantis group has thus laid the foundation for a new chapter in the story that is shaping today’s mobility, namely the sustainable driving sector for Latin America. At the center of the strategic plan is the Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV that has already found much success in the European market, and now looks set to conquer the market in Brazil starting in 2026. To try to make this possible, Stellantis has decided to invest the important sum of 3 billion Brazilian Reals to modernize the Porto Real plant located in Rio de Janeiro. This is indeed where, in addition to the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, the group’s next generation of electrified vehicles will be produced.

The Brazilian Avenger, based on the versatile CMP platform, could be presented to consumers with different types of hybrid powertrains. Starting with the mild-hybrid (MHEV), which integrates a 12V alternator and starter motor for a special electric boost to the heat engine. It goes all the way up to the full hybrid (T220 Bio Hybrid) which puts together a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine with an electric motor and a 1 kWh battery. This new Bio Hybrid concept is at the heart of the electrification strategy being implemented by Stellantis. It is a technology that is also currently already being used on Jeep, Fiat and RAM models, which involves the use of second-generation biofuels to substantially reduce emissions.

Avenger makes several technologies available

Stellantis is not only working on its hybrid versions, however, but also on a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) regarding the Avenger, which will be equipped with a much larger battery and a much more powerful electric motor. This type of variant is combined with the T270 engine, and it offers a much higher electric range, which also provides much more effective and exhaustive performance.

This decision to want to produce the Jeep Avenger was entirely strategic. In fact, the South American market is currently growing strongly in several respects, in particular it also presents great potential precisely for electric vehicles that are slowly coming to the surface. In addition, the Porto Real plant is also located in an entirely useful location to cater to the market in Brazil as well as all of South America. The Avenger confirms for Stellantis the great commitment of wanting to meet the different needs of consumers, not stopping only at electric but also making available these interesting hybrid versions.