Jeep Avenger 4xe: production starts at the Stellantis plant in Tychy

Celebrating 50 years of production, the Tychy vehicle plant currently employs 2,600 people. Last year, 224,017 cars rolled off its production lines. In January of this year, in the plant was produced the thirteen millionth car in the company’s history.

Jeep Avenger 4xe production in Tychy plant

The Stellantis vehicle plant in Tychy has officially launched on March 28, 2025 production of the all-wheel-drive Jeep Avenger 4xe. The first vehicle produced was Jeep Avenger from the exclusive special series The North Face Edition, limited to 4,806 units symbolizing Mont Blanc’s height, the highest peak in Europe. Jeep Avenger 4xe blends the timeless appeal of Jeep’s design and capability with a more sustainable all-wheel-drive and state-of-the-art technology, delivering a driving experience that stands unrivaled. The special edition, on the other hand, elevates the concept of exploration, embodying the values of both brands.

The Jeep Avenger was added to the production portfolio of the Tychy vehicle plant in January 2023 as the European representative of the Jeep brand, with the ambition of setting new standards in the B-SUV segment. It represents an unrivaled offer for customers with an active lifestyle who need a compact car with state-of-the-art technological solutions to pursue their passions.

The Jeep Avenger is the winner of the prestigious “European Car of the Year 2023” award, along with numerous other accolades. The model’s very well-deserved recognition is further proven by its impressive sales figures, with more than 160.000 customer orders since its launch.

The Tychy vehicle plant

The Tychy vehicle plant, the sole manufacturer of the Jeep Avenger in the world, has undergone a modernization of technological processes to take on the role of manufacturing the latest generation of Stellantis B-SUV segment vehicles, which are key to the group’s portfolio. The investments have expanded the factory’s production capabilities to include low- and zero-emission powertrains. As a result, the Avenger range is one of the most comprehensive, offering three powertrain options, two transmissions, and two drivetrain options, ensuring greater freedom of choice for customers.

Janusz Puzoń – Stellantis plant director in Tychy said: “The launch of Jeep Avenger production by the Tychy team, led by Tomasz Gębka—whom I have the honor of succeeding as plant director—marked a new chapter for the Tychy facility. The plant took on the responsibility of producing vehicles for the B-SUV segment, a very popular segment among European customers. Today, we can confidently say that it has done a good job. The Tychy team has contributed to the Avenger’s market success, ensuring that, from both a production and quality standpoint, it meets the highest automotive industry standards. It will be an honor for me to lead such a professional team in the coming years.”

Jeep Avenger 4xe three trim levels

The Jeep Avenger 4xe is available in three trim levels: Upland, Overland, and the exclusive special series The North Face Edition. All versions are equipped with a groundbreaking powertrain 4xe, which seamlessly blends hybrid efficiency with cutting-edge AWD technology. At its core is a 48V hybrid system, featuring a powerful 1.2-liter turbo engine that generates 145 hp, paired with dual 21kW electric motors located at the front and rear. This configuration provides all-wheel drive and is coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allowing the vehicle to drive in full electric mode at low speeds.

This setup ensures top-tier performance, with the Avenger 4xe achieving a maximum power output of 145 hp and a top speed of 194 km/h—10 km/h faster than the e-Hybrid version. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.5 seconds. The Jeep Avenger 4xe powertrain stands out as the most powerful in the Avenger hybrid lineup, offering 36 hp and 25 Nm more torque than the e-Hybrid FWD, which results in faster acceleration and a higher