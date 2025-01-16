Stellantis Tychy celebrates the production of model number 13 million

A record that consolidates Tychy as one of the most important production hubs in the European automotive industry. From the Fiat 126 to today’s electrified models, the history of Tychy is a journey through the evolution of the car and a tribute to Italian and Polish ingenuity.

Tychy, production record 13 million in over 50 years of operation

The Stellantis plant in Tychy has reached a momentous milestone with the production of its 13 millionth car. It is a Fiat 600 Hybrid, a model that could easily embody the evolution toward sustainable mobility. This event marks a milestone chapter in the history of a plant that has been a landmark for the Polish automotive industry and beyond since 1971. The Tychy plant, the beating heart of the Polish automotive industry, remains at the forefront of electric and low-emission vehicle production. With heritage brands such as Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo, alongside more compact solutions such as the Leapmotor T03, Stellantis offers a wide range of models to meet the needs of an increasingly sustainability-conscious public. Thanks to the work of more than 2,600 people, the plant produced more than 224,000 vehicles by 2023, helping to make Polish roads increasingly green.

The Fiat 600 Hybrid is the thirteen millionth car produced at Tychy plant

The choice of a Fiat 600 Hybrid as a celebratory model is no accident. This vehicle, one of three new models introduced in the past two years, represents Stellantis’ commitment to a low-emission future. The Fiat 600 Hybrid, with its eye-catching design and advanced hybrid technologies, fits perfectly into the contemporary automotive landscape, where the focus on environmental sustainability is increasingly high.

“The thirteen millionth car produced at our plant is a testament to the professionalism of the team I am privileged to lead and its passion for the automotive industry passed down from generation to generation,” said Tomasz Gębka, director of the Stellantis plant in Tychy. These words underscore the importance of the human factor in this success. Indeed, it is the skills, experience, and dedication of the employees that made it possible to achieve such a significant result.

Ties between the Tychy plant and the Fiat brand

There is a deep connection that links the Tychy plant and the Fiat brand to the Polish territory. “Each of the brands we currently produce – Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat – has written an important page in the history of the automotive industry. But what makes this Manufacturing Jubilee particularly extraordinary is the unique place that Fiat holds in the memory of so many Polish families,” Gębka added.

Fiat-with its iconic models-has become part of everyday life, becoming a symbol of mobility and progress. In short, the Fiat 600 Hybrid manages to evoke a sense of familiarity and belonging.

The anniversary model of the Fiat 600 Hybrid features unique styling, impressive space in the cabin and trunk, advanced technical solutions to support driving and the latest generation 1.2T hybrid engine with an output of 136 hp. This model combines electrified technology in the spirit of sustainable future mobility with practicality, thoughtful solutions and joy of use, values that have always been priorities for the Fiat brand.