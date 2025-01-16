Jeep Avenger: the brand eyes US market entry

After the Renegade‘s exit, the Jeep Compass has remained the only entry-level option for the brand in the United States. Despite its qualities and rich features, the Compass cannot completely fill the void left by the absence of a more compact and economical model capable of attracting those customers who seek the authentic Jeep spirit in more urban dimensions. However, the situation could change: in addition to the already announced Renegade successor, planned for 2027, there’s a possibility that the Jeep Avenger, currently sold in Europe, could make its entry into the United States.

Jeep Avenger could soon arrive in the United States too

Jeep Avenger, the compact SUV successfully launched in Europe, might soon land in the United States. Pushing for this debut is Bob Broderdorf, head of Jeep North America, who expressed his strong interest in the model during a recent interview with Motor Trend. According to Broderdorf, who praised the Avenger‘s design, the SUV would have what it takes to win over American audiences looking for an accessible crossover.

“I’ll tell you straight up: we’re thinking about it,” he said. “I think the Jeep Avenger is an incredibly interesting product. I actually love the look of that car and what it is. Man, that thing is awesome. I’m trying to figure out what the pitfalls would be. Why wasn’t it done to be sold in the United States initially.”

During the interview, Broderdorf didn’t specify which version of the Avenger might arrive in the American market: whether the combustion engine, electric, or hybrid version. However, he highlighted how there is a growing demand for affordable electric vehicles in the United States. The final decision will depend on a careful evaluation of the operation’s financial sustainability.

“I have to analyze the business case to see if it’s feasible, if I can sell it, what it would cost, and if I can get it here,” he said. “I have a lot of work to do before I can make that call. I have my to-do list and that’s on there. So, we’ll see.”