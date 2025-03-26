Jeep Avenger 4xe debuts on road

Now, ahead of its official launch, the Avenger 4xe takes center stage in its first European Media Drive, unfolding against the magnificent backdrop of Florence and the rolling Tuscan hills. This immersive experience allows journalists and industry experts to explore Avenger 4xe’s striking design, innovative technology, and thrilling performance.

“Thanks to over 160,000 customer orders since its launch, the Jeep Avenger is a proven success, and with the 4xe version, we complete Jeep offer in the B-SUV segment by adding the innovative hybrid technology applied to the Jeep’s legendary off-road capability. This vehicle perfectly aligns with urban living, offering quiet, sustainable, and smooth driving for a stress-free commute and at the same time it fearlessly conquers rugged terrain, from rough trails to steep inclines, proving that it’s ready for any adventure, anywhere” commented Fabio Catone, Head of the Jeep Brand in Enlarged Europe.

Capability

Beyond raw power, the Avenger 4xe’s capabilities are further enhanced by its superior off-road performance. It boasts improved off-road angles, an additional 10 mm of ground clearance, and a water fording of up to 400 mm, making it more rugged and versatile than the front-wheel-drive model. The all-wheel-drive capability offers superior traction across diverse terrains, ensuring that the Avenger 4xe is ready for any adventure.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe is designed to conquer a wide range of terrains with ease and confidence, thanks to its robust features and advanced technology. The Avenger 4xe boasts optimized off-road angles, including a 22° approach, 21° breakover, and 35° departure angles, coupled with a ground clearance of 210mm. These features, along with the increased water fording capacity, make the vehicle ideal for adventurers ready to explore the most rugged terrains. A key component of the Avenger 4xe’s power is the 22.7:1 reducer on the rear axle, delivering an extraordinary rear-wheel torque of 1,900 Nm, ensuring exceptional traction even on steep, challenging surfaces. The vehicle can handle slopes up to 40% on difficult terrain like gravel and maintain up to 20% traction when the front axle has little or no grip.

Equipped with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, the Avenger 4xe ensures that 4×4 capabilities are readily available when needed. Depending on the drive mode selected, at low speeds (between -30 and +30 km/h), permanent traction on all four wheels is maintained with a 50:50 torque split. At medium speeds (30 to 90 km/h), the rear axle drive engages only when required, while at high speeds (above 90 km/h), the rear e-motor disengages from the axle to optimize fuel consumption.

The Selec-Terrain system

The Selec-Terrain system allows drivers to switch between modes tailored for specific driving conditions: Auto, providing all-wheel drive only when necessary, balancing performance and allowing the electric drive up to 1km in EV under 30km/h; Snow, enhancing traction and stability, and ensuring safety during winter travel; Sand & Mud, for uneven terrains, featuring specific gear map and traction control to maintain grip; Sport, unleashing the full potential of the 4xe system, including an E-boost function for rear-wheel torque to achieve a quicker acceleration.

The Avenger 4xe also includes Jeep’s exclusive Multilink rear suspension system, a feature usually found on larger vehicles. This innovative system significantly enhances rear axle articulation, resulting in smoother rides on rough roads and providing superior comfort across challenging terrain.



Powertrain

At its heart lies the innovative powertrain that seamlessly blends hybrid efficiency with cutting-edge AWD technology. With a 48V hybrid system, featuring a robust 1.2-liter turbo engine generating 136hp, augmented by dual 21Kw electric motors positioned both at the front and rear, this advanced powertrain delivers a seamless blend of efficiency and performance, and a combined power of 145 hp, ensuring high-level driving experiences both on and off the road. This configuration provides all-wheel drive and is coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allowing the vehicle to drive in full electric mode at low speeds. This setup ensures top-tier performance, with the Avenger 4xe achieving a maximum power output of 145 hp and a top speed of 194 km/h—10 km/h faster than the e-Hybrid version. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.5 seconds.

A perfect and effective system, even for the most adventurous off-road terrains, allows to conquer steep inclines—40% on unpaved surfaces and 20% when the front axle has no grip.

Trim levels

The Avenger 4xe is offered in three trim levels: Upland, the exclusive North Face Edition and Overland.

With its striking green accents, 17” black alloy wheels, with Mud & Snow tires, full LED reflector headlamps, body-colored door handles, and offroad skid plates, the Upland trim offers a bold yet refined aesthetic that sets it apart from other SUVs.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2025. For more details and information visit Stellantis Media website.