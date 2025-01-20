Jeep Avenger: these are the challenges facing its US launch

Faced with a 9% sales decline in 2024, Bob Broderdorf, the new head of Jeep North America, is evaluating various revival strategies, including the possible introduction of the Jeep Avenger to the U.S. market, the subcompact crossover that is experiencing success in Europe.

Jeep Avenger might debut in the United States, but several obstacles need to be overcome first

In an interview with MotorTrend, Broderdorf expressed interest in the model, acknowledging its potential in the growing segment of efficient compact SUVs. However, he highlighted several challenges to overcome: from cost analysis to business case evaluation, to the logistical aspects necessary to make the vehicle competitive in the North American market.

One of the main critical issues concerns the CMP platform, designed for European standards and currently also used for Alfa Romeo Junior and Fiat 600. Adapting it to North American regulations would require significant investments, while production in Poland poses additional logistical challenges.

Another aspect to consider is the possible internal competition with the next generation Jeep Renegade, expected in a fully electric version with a base price under $25,000. According to Broderdorf, the potential introduction of the Avenger would require clear differentiation between the two models within the lineup.

The Avenger, globally available in mild hybrid, electric, and traditional combustion engine versions, offers 156 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque in its EV variant, with a WLTP range of up to 400 km. However, these numbers might not meet North American customers’ expectations in terms of performance and range.

While Jeep focuses on renovating the Compass, Renegade, and Cherokee, Broderdorf keeps the Avenger among the options to evaluate, while emphasizing the need to make thoughtful decisions in the interest of customers and the brand. His openness to exploring new opportunities reflects the commitment to revitalize the Jeep lineup and adapt it to market evolution.