Jeep, the limited tribute model Wrangler ’41 Edition arrives for Korea

Jeep introduces the Wrangler ’41 Edition , a tribute model celebrating the legendary original military vehicle, the “Willys MB,” as the first domestic special edition in 2025 .

Wrangler ’41 Edition limited to 50 units in Korea

This limited edition, limited to 50 units in Korea, is one of the color editions of the Wrangler. It is a model that commemorates the 1941 Willys MB, the most important turning point in Jeep history, and symbolizes Jeep’s heritage and innovative spirit of challenge.

The Willys MB is known to be a model that played a decisive role in the birth of the Jeep brand. This military vehicle was produced based on the Willys-Overland Quad prototype, which was selected as the standard vehicle in an open competition to produce a light reconnaissance vehicle for the U.S. Army during World War II in 1940. It is a monumental model that made the name “Jeep,” which became the prototype of today’s SUV body, widely known throughout the world. Before the end of the war, Willys-Overland registered the trademark “Jeep” and started a new Jeep brand with the launch of its first civilian model, the CJ-2A.

The Wrangler ’41 Edition name comes from the ‘41 color, which recalls the Willys MB’s launch year, and the ‘Olive Drab’ hue. The vehicle will feature original MOPAR * electric side steps, a special edition badge that inherits the Willys’ military spirit, and exclusive ’41 Edition items such as a set of whiskey flasks and a tumbler. *Excluding Wrangler Rubicon 2-door

Jeep Wrangler based

Based on the iconic Jeep Wrangler, which has evolved over more than 80 years and has been beloved for its sweeping styling and unparalleled off-road performance, the ’41 Edition is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four gasoline engine. It delivers high performance with a maximum output of 272 horsepower and maximum torque of 40.8 kg-m, and provides a stable ride even in difficult off-road conditions thanks to its 8-speed automatic transmission and low gearing. The Selec-Trac 2.72:1 permanent 4WD system ensures a smooth ride even in adverse weather conditions. It also has a selected speed control function that helps maintain the set speed (1 to 8 km/h) in 4-LO mode during off-road driving.

Stellantis Korea CEO Bang Sil said, “As Jeep, which is putting ‘brand strengthening’ at the forefront, it is a very significant move to present the ’41 Edition,’ dedicated to the Willys MB, which established the brand’s reputation with all-weather driving performance, practical design and strong durability 84 years ago, as our first edition in the new year.” He added, “Starting with this edition, we plan to introduce various colorful editions that customers will surely love throughout the year, so we ask for your great anticipation.”

Pricing and trim

The Wrangler ’41 Edition was officially released late last month; prices are below. Available in all trim levels, including Wrangler Sport S, Rubicon 2-door, Rubicon 4-door Hardtop and Power Top, only 50 units will be produced. Since quantities for each trim are limited, contact your nearest Jeep showroom for more information.

Rubicon Hard Top 2-door: ₩ 80,700,000 ($55,614 USD)

Rubicon Hard Top 4-door: ₩ 84,900,000 ($55,508 USD)

Rubicon Power Top 4-door: ₩ 87,400,000 ($60,230 USD)

Sport S Hard Top 4-door: ₩ 74,200,000 ($51,130 USD)