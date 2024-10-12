Jeep announced Compass range pricing for Canada

The U.S. Jeep brand has released pricing for the Canada market for the Compass 2025 range. Jeep’s intention is to try to strengthen its position as a leading contender in the compact SUV segment. The pricing strategy that has been put in place by the brand, should be more inclusive in terms of spending for a larger audience. Indeed, we know that the entry-level in the range will be offered at a fairly affordable price. Therefore, the updated prices of the models in the range, Compass offer Canadian consumers added value while maintaining all the best features of the car.

Features of the Jeep Compass 2025

The new 2025 Jeep Compass will come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injection I-4 engine that can deliver up to 200 hp of power and 221 lb-ft of torque. The engine has been paired by the manufacturer with a highly efficient 8-speed automatic transmission that can deliver very high performance both on and off-road.

In addition, we are talking about a Compass that is equipped with so many features in next-generation technology. These definitely include sleepy driver detection, full-speed frontal collision warning with active braking, and emergency braking for pedestrians in the road. But that’s not the end of the technologies; the Compass also has active lane management and features such as a 10.25-inch frameless TFT digital color cluster and a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen. The award-winning Uconnect 5 system includes standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless capabilities and an optional wireless charging pad. The 2025 Jeep Compass 4×4 has five trim levels: Sport, North, Altitude, Limited and Trailhawk.

Here are the prices Compass range for the Canada market

So, the Jeep brand has finally announced prices for the new 2025 Compass range. Let’s start with the entry-level Compass Sport 4×4, which is currently available for less than $35,000, making it affordable for Canadian families looking to get closer to the Jeep brand. The Compass Sport 4×4 thus comes with an attractive all-in starting price of $34,995 (MSRP of $32,700 plus additional fees).

Continuing with the price list published by Jeep, we find the following versions. North 4×4 at a price of $41,995, the 4×4 Altitude version entered the market at $46,995, the Limited 4×4 with a price tag that amounts to $48,995, and finally the 4×4 Trailhawk that comes to the Canadian market at a price of $48,995. All prices include a tourist tax of $2,195 and a $100 federal tax on air conditioning.

So, in conclusion, we can add that according to sources available to us, Canadian dealers will begin receiving vehicles this fall. Therefore, consumers who want to start already now to check which version would best suit their needs can already do so. In all likelihood, the Jeep Compass with its new features and advantageous prices available to the public make the Compass 2025 a car that could be one of the big players in the coming year, at least as far as the Jeep brand is concerned.