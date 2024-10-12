Jeep and Mopar’s Career Automotive program gives awards scholarship to indigenous students

Carl Cuthair and Camron Slaton, two young Native American talents, have just received great news from Stellantis. In fact, they have been selected to participate in the Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) scholarship program. This is a decidedly unique opportunity created by Mopar, in partnership with Jeep and other leading indigenous organizations. The funding obtained amounts to $20,000, which will be used for tools and tuition, an opportunity that will enable young talent to turn their passion into work.

Young American talent part of Mopar CAP program

Two Native American students are the final recipients of Mopar CAP (Career Automotive Program) scholarships and will receive reimbursements of up to $20,000 for necessary tools and two years of college tuition to become automotive service technicians. Carl Cuthair of San Juan College in Farmington, New Mexico, and Camron Slaton of Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, were recently honored by representatives from Mopar and Jeep. This took place at separate ceremonial events in which both received their scholarship certificates and additional awards.

Native American student Camron Slaton (center) of Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, is a recipient of one of three Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) scholarships.

Originally, when the availability was presented in May 2024, scholarship recipients were required to enroll in the Mopar CAP program with a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. They were also required to fill out a letter explaining their need to participate in the possible scholarship to be won. Then it was necessary to send letters of recommendation and undergo a lengthy interview process. In addition to the two boys already selected, a third scholarship recipient will be revealed at a later date.

Valuable partnership between Mopar CAP and Jeep

The goal achieved by the two young men is the result of a very valuable partnership with the Jeep brand by Mopar CAP, the corporate resource group Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network (ICON), and the Native American(s) Science and Engineering Society (AISES). The latter, was founded in 1977, and has been offering and coordinating scholarships since 1987. It is an organization that promotes careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) for indigenous peoples. The Jeep brand also works to support many Stellantis employee corporate resource groups, including ICON. This partnership has been instrumental in securing funding for these scholarships.

Also expressing satisfaction in this regard was Bill Peffer, senior vice president of network development, Stellantis North America. He said that for the 40-year-old, the Mopar CAP program has made available very important training that gives students a real advantage to help them fulfill their desires. At the same time, it matches the business need to always have qualified technicians for today’s market. He added that Stellantis is proud of the opportunity given to the two young men, who will be able to turn their dream into reality.

Shown from left to right: D’Ondre Cyrus, Mopar CAP Relationship Manager, Central and South Regions; Cecil Williams, Area Technical Training Manager; Camron Slaton, Scholarship Recipient, Crown Auto World, Bristow, OK; John Prior, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Mopar CAP Instructor; Mark Gibble, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Mopar CAP Instructor

Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president and Jeep North America brand manager, also spoke. He confirmed that the company is committed to supporting initiatives that can provide valuable scholarships for obviously qualified Native American students. This is because the situation of meeting needs within the community is well known. Therefore, with these kinds of scholarships, Stellantis is ensuring an investment in the future of its students, who often come from difficult backgrounds.